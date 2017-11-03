The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Nov 03, 2017 | Last Update : 04:19 AM IST

India, Politics

Modi tells Himachal to punish corrupt Congress

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Nov 3, 2017, 3:48 am IST
Updated : Nov 3, 2017, 3:49 am IST

Modi said that the country’s jawans have “sacrificed their lives for Kashmir, yet a Congress leader says that Kashmir’s demand for Azadi is valid.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi/Kangra: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday called the Congress a “sadi hui soch ka namuna (an example of a rotten thought process)” and “laughter club” as he asked people of Himachal Pradesh to throw out the state’s ruling party forever. The Prime Minister asked the Congress to introspect why the entire country is turning away from it.

The BJP recently named veteran leader P.K. Dhumal as its chief ministerial candidate against Congress’ nominee and current chief minister Virbhadra Singh for the November 9 polls.

Addressing two campaign rallies in the poll-bound state, Mr Modi attacked the ruling party saying that it has promised “zero tolerance” on corruption in its manifesto when its own chief minister is facing allegations of graft added that the Congress has become a “laughing club”.

The Prime Minister said that the time has come to rid “Devbhoomi (land of the gods)” of five “danavs (monsters)” — mining mafia, forest mafia, drug mafia, tender mafia and transfer mafia. He accused the Congress of allowing the growth of these “danavs”.

PM Narendra Modi, with CM candidate P.K. Dhumal and senior leader Shanta Kumar, at a rally in Kangra. (Photo: PTI)PM Narendra Modi, with CM candidate P.K. Dhumal and senior leader Shanta Kumar, at a rally in Kangra. (Photo: PTI)

Apparently referring to former home minister P. Chidambaram’s recent remarks supporting  greater autonomy for Kashmir, Mr Modi said that the country’s jawans have “sacrificed their lives for Kashmir, yet a Congress leader says that Kashmir’s demand for Azadi is valid. The Congress and its leaders have no right to insult our martyrs”.

Targeting Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi for meeting the Chinese ambassador during the stand-off in Doklam earlier this year, Mr Modi said, “The leader whose father, grandmother and father of the grandmother were PMs of India, and who has born and brought up in the ruling family, is acting in an insulting way... Wasn’t it insulting when these people held talks with Chinese leaders on Doklam instead of asking the elected government?”

Mr Modi also talked about India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru with reference to the Jan Sangh, which he said was created to counter the Congress with the efforts of leaders like Shanta Kumar, a former Himachal chief minister, and a BJP leader.

“Pandit Nehru said they’d uproot and throw away the Jan Sangh during its early years,” Mr Modi said.

From a party of Mahatma Gandhi and freedom fighters, the Congress has become a party of corruption and dynasty politics, he said.

“Yeh Congress party sadi hui soch ka namoona hai. Hum jab Congress mukt bharat kehte hain, hum is sadi hui soch se mukt Bharat chahte hai (The party is an example of a rotten thought process. When we ask for a Congress-free India, we want an India free of this thinking),” said the Prime Minister.

He added that people across the country are engaged in Swachhta abhiyan (cleanliness campaign) and are “wiping out” the old party whenever they get the opportunity through elections.

Exhorting people to come out in large numbers on voting day, Mr Modi said, “I know we will win… I have worked in Himachal and know the pulse of the people of the hill state... You have the opportunity to dismiss those who looted the state by pushing the right button on November 9,” he said.

Tags: narendra modi, pk dhumal, virbhadra singh
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Hackers hitlist unfolded: Russia sought many targets, Hillary Clinton was one

2

Hawaii man ordered to write 144 compliments for ex-girlfriend

3

Water off a duck's back: Aishwarya to Abhishek after hullabaloo over her weight gain

4

Cigarette lighter removed from man's stomach

5

India vs New Zealand T20: Ashish Nehra says he has no regrets in his 18-year-long cricket journey

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMSports

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham