↑ Grab this Headline Animator

3rd tallest flagpost inaugurated by CM Sarbananda Sonowal

THE ASIAN AGE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published : Oct 3, 2018, 1:23 am IST
Updated : Oct 3, 2018, 6:26 am IST

The flagpole, having the height of 319.5 feet, carries a flag of 120x80 feet dimension.

Guwahati: Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday hoisted the third tallest national flagpole at Gandhi Mandap on the top of Sarania Hills on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

The country’s highest flagpole is located at the Indo-Pakistan border in Punjab, which was built at a cost of Rs 3.50 crore and inaugurated in 2017. The Assam government has spent approximately Rs 3.92 crore for the design and construction of the flagpole.

The Smart City Mission of Guwahati in collaboration with the Guwahati Metropolitan Develop-ment Authority, PMG, Tata Engineering Service and Bajaj Electricals have jointly designed and built this one ogf the tallest flag project.

The Assam chief minister, while inaugurating the flag, wrote on social media, “Proud to dedicate India’s tallest National Flag (from average city height) to the people at Gandhi Mandap, Guwahati on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.”

