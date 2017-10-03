Kerala: Amit Shah announces 'padyatra' against CPI (M); blames CM for political violence

Shah also questioned the silence of human rights activists on the issue of ‘political violence’ allegedly unleashed by CPI (M) workers.

Amit Shah flagged off the Jana Raksha Yatra from Payyannur, a protest march to expose communist atrocities and killing of BJP & RSS karyakartas in Kerala. (Photo: Amit Shah | Twitter)

Payyanur (Kerala): BJP chief Amit Shah on Tuesday announced a 'padyatra' in all state capitals against CPI(M)'s alleged targeting of his party workers and questioned Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over the political violence in the state.

Inaugurating the 'Janraksha Yatra' led by Kerala BJP president Kummanam Rajasekharan in Payyanur in the north Kerala town, Shah also questioned the silence of human rights activists on the issue of "political violence" allegedly unleashed by CPI (M) workers against the BJP and RSS workers in the Left-ruled state.

"More than 84 BJP and RSS workers have been killed in the district alone and I want to ask Pinarayi Vijayan, who has killed them in the state. If he does not have answers, then I am saying Chief Minister Vijayan is responsible for the killings," Shah said.

Shah, who met the family members of RSS-BJP workers killed in the political violence in the state, said 11 crore BJP workers were with them to carry forward the mission they had undertaken to build a better society.

He also announced the 'padyatra' campaign against political killings in Kerala in all state capitals from Wednesday till Rajasekharan concludes his 15-day 'padyatra' in Thiruvananthapuram.

"From Kashmir to Kanyakumari and Gujarat to Assam, BJP workers will take out padyatra in every state capital to protest against the Marxist violence. The BJP workers will take out protest march towards CPI(M) office in New Delhi and sit in Dharna there", he said.

The BJP chief said more than 120 BJP and RSS workers were killed in the political violence in the state.

"Wherever the Left rules, that state has history of political violence", Shah said.

Noting that Kerala is the land of great saints and social reformers like Adi Shankara, Sreenarayana Guru and Chattambi Swamikal, Shah alleged this land of social reforms has been turned into a state of bloodshed with the rise of the Left.

Questioning the silence of the human rights activists, Shah appealed to "all champions of human rights that there is no colour of violence and please remove this perception that red violence is not violence."

"Violence is violence. More than 120 BJP workers were killed who were working on nationalist agenda. You are silent on these murders . It raises question marks on your allegiance," he said.

This 'Jan Raksha' yatra is a 'satyagraha' against the atrocities and killings by the CPI(M). The Jan Raksha Yatra (people's protection march) from Payyannur will travel through the state before culminating in Thiruvananthapuram on October 17.

Several Union ministers will also participate in the march under the theme of 'All have to live! Against Jihadi-Red Terror'.

As many as 120 BJP workers, 84 in Kannur alone, have been killed in the state since 2001 with 14 of them in the chief minister's home town since he took over the reigns last year, the BJP has alleged.

The CPI(M) has, in turn, accused the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) of resorting to violence and denied the involvement of its government and leadership in political killings.

Shah started his visit by offering prayers at Rajarajeswara Temple at Taliparamba, a famous Shiva temple in North Malabar.

After offering prayers, Shah proceeded to Payyannur to launch the 15-day march in the state against the alleged "red terrorism" allegedly unleashed by the Left party against BJP and Sangh parivar workers.