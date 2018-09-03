The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Sep 03, 2018 | Last Update : 05:55 AM IST

India, Politics

Kanhaiya Kumar may contest from Begusarai in 2019

THE ASIAN AGE. | NAYEAR AZAD
Published : Sep 3, 2018, 12:55 am IST
Updated : Sep 3, 2018, 4:39 am IST

According to reports attempts are also being made to pull left parties including the CPI-ML and CPI into the fold.

Kanhaiya Kumar
 Kanhaiya Kumar

Patna: The Mahagathbandhan leaders in Bihar have been holding series of closed-door meetings to resolve the issue of seat adjustments with alliance partners based on their strength in constituencies.

According to reports attempts are also being made to pull left parties including the CPI-ML and CPI into the fold.

Sources claimed that a preliminary round of discussions regarding the issue took place recently and attempts are being made to reach an agreement with opposition parties in Bihar to field former JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar as their joint candidate from Begusarai Lok Sabha constituency.

CPI leaders couldn’t deny the reports and said that “Kanhaiya Kumar is the most suitable candidate to contest from Begusarai constituency. Even our central leaders are keen on fielding him as a candidate but officially we can only declare his name after other parties give their final nod on the issue”.

Sources familiar with the development said that though RJD chief Lalu Yadav, currently facing an imprisonment term, has agreed to leave Begusarai seat for Kanhaiya Kumar decision regarding the issue can only be taken after seat sharing adjustments are finalised with other partners.

According to sources Tejashwi Yadav was earlier keen on keeping the Begusarai seat for his party but after Lalu Yadav agreed to leave the seat for Kanhaiya Kumar he went silent.

Political analysts believe that resentment from Congress side is also unlikely over Kanhaiya Kumar’s name as he is being seen as a strong candidate against the BJP in Begusarai.

A native of Begusarai Kanhaiya was arrested by the Delhi police in February 2016 on the charge of sedition, after anti- India slogans were allegedly raised during an event in JNU.

Kanhaiya’s father is a left sympathiser and works as a farmer in Bihat Panchayat under Barauni block of Begusarai district in Bihar and his mother is as an Anganwadi worker in the district.

BJP’s Bhola Singh had won the Begusarai Lok Sabha seat by defeating RJD candidate Tanveer Hasan in the 2014 general elections by 58,000 votes.

Tags: kanhaiya kumar, jnusu, begusarai constituency

MOST POPULAR

1

Shahid and Mira are enjoying few days before second child enters family, here’s proof

2

Abhishek has proved himself as actor; brave to pause, reflect and return: Taapsee

3

Lonely dolphin learns to speak porpoise to talk to local animals

4

Redmi Note 6 Pro: Price and other details leaked

5

After SRK, Salman keen to host Kaun Banega Crorepati, Amitabh Bachchan reacts

more

Editors' Picks

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

more

ALSO FROMLife

For the past fifteen years the city of Gotha transforms into an 18th Century city for the annual festival. (Photo: AP)

Hundreds attend Germany's Baroque festival in fancy costumes

The carnival has been held every year since 1966 and one of the largest festival celebrations of its kind in Europe.(Photo: AFP)

Hundreds attend Notting Hill Carnival in London

Countless hungry and restless ghosts are roaming Hong Kong, and the world, to visit their living ancestors, at least according to Chinese convention. (Photo: AP)

Hong Kong celebrates Hungry Ghost Festival

Local fishermen participate in the race. (Photo: PTI)

Tripura’s Melghar holds annual boat racing festival

The festival features a night procession of Kandyan dancers, fire twirlers, traditional musicians, acrobatic fire performers and elephants, gathering thousands of tourists and spectators from around the island. (Photo: AFP)

Thousands attend the Esala Perahera festival in Sri Lanka

From a rare baby snow leopard playing with its mum, to zookeeper feeding giraffes, here a animlas who were in news. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham