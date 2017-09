Nirmala Sitharaman is the first woman defence minister after Indira Gandhi.

Piyush Goyal is the new Railways Ministry and Nirmala Sitharaman is the new Defence Minister. (Photo: PIB)

New Delhi: After a major reshuffle of the Union Cabinet on Sunday, Piyush Goyal was handed over the charge of Railways Ministry and Nirmala Sitharaman was given the portfolio of Defence Minister.

Sitharaman will be the second woman defence minister; first was Indira Gandhi.