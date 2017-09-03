The Asian Age | News

Sunday, Sep 03, 2017 | Last Update : 09:59 AM IST

India, Politics

BRICS Summit: Cong has high expectations from Modi

ANI
Published : Sep 3, 2017, 8:38 am IST
Updated : Sep 3, 2017, 8:39 am IST

Congress' Tom Vadakkan said that the expectations from the Oppn party will be high because the PM has always seemed to be extraordinary.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: ANI)
New Delhi: Speaking about the BRICS Summit that will start on Sunday in China, the Congress Party has shown high expectations from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, specially after the Doklam standoff between India and China.

Congress leader Tom Vadakkan said that the expectations from the opposition party will be high because the Prime Minister has always portrayed his skills to be "extraordinary," especially in solutions related to complicated problems.

"Therefore the expectations are high and China has warned India not to raise any issues concerning Pakistan. Now will he raise the issues, depends on the Prime Minister, because this is a platform where it could be discussed," Vadakkan said.

Speaking on the same matter Congress MP Sushmita Dev said Prime Minister Modi has been "unsuccessful" in foreign policies.

"From the side of the opposition, there have been all-party meetings, and in these meetings we have said that to save the nation, we won't do politics on this issue. The question that arises is, in Doklam, even the Chinese military moved back and Indian Army moved back, but is this the solution?" she told, while speaking to ANI.

"I would request the PM to bring back the solutions to these problems," she added.

The Prime Minister will visit China's Xiamen to attend the ninth BRICS summit, from September 3 to 5.

Tags: brics summit, narendra modi, doklam standoff, indo china conflict
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

