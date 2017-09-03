The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Sep 03, 2017 | Last Update : 09:59 AM IST

India, Politics

AAP to contest Gujarat Assembly polls, roadshow on September 17

PTI
Published : Sep 3, 2017, 9:05 am IST
Updated : Sep 3, 2017, 9:11 am IST

To formally launch the campaign, the party will hold a road show in Ahmedabad on September 17, Gujarat election in-charge Gopal Rai said.

AAP Minister Gopal Rai. (Photo: File)
 AAP Minister Gopal Rai. (Photo: File)

Ahmedabad: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday said it will contest the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections, but will field candidates only on seats that meet certain criteria set by its central leadership.

The party's Gujarat election in-charge and Delhi minister, Gopal Rai, told reporters that the decision to contest the elections was taken at a meeting held on Saturday between the AAP's state and central office-bearers.

To formally launch the campaign, the party will hold a road show in Ahmedabad on September 17, Rai said.

"The AAP has decided, after a long discussion, that it will contest the Gujarat Assembly elections. We have framed three criteria and will contest on those seats which meet our criteria," Rai said.

He said the party will contest seats where it can find "competent candidates" who have no charges of corruption or criminal cases, and have upright character.

Elections to the 182-member Assembly in Gujarat, the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, are likely to be held by the year-end.

The Assembly seats selected by the party should have in-charge in each booth. Also, the party members will have to raise money to fund their campaign and spend it as per the norms set by the Election Commission, the minister said.

"Fund raised in a particular seat will be spent on campaigning in that constituency only," Rai said.

"We will focus our energies on only those seats which we can win. For that, we have formed a state-level committee which will oversee election management works," he said, adding it is possible the party may end up fielding candidates on all the 182 seats.

The setback in civic polls in Delhi, where it lost to the BJP, had left a shadow on the AAP's plans to contest elections in Gujarat.

Though the Arvind Kejriwal-led outfit had emerged as the principal opposition in Punjab in the recently held assembly elections, the result had left the party disappointed as its leaders had been hopeful of wresting power in the state after the AAP's 2015 victory in Delhi.

However, it appears that the party has had a rethink after the recent win in Bawana bypoll.

Rai said the party has also appointed a team to oversee election preparedness, he said, adding AAP member Kishor Desai has been appointed its convener.

He said the party wants to provide an alternative to the people of Gujarat who are "tired" of the over two-decade-long rule of the BJP and feel the Congress is not a strong opposition party.

"We want to reach out to the people of Gujarat who understand that the BJP government has not been able to tackle their basic problems."

He said the AAP government in Delhi has created a model to help the common man through a host of initiatives in fields like education and health.

The fledgling outfit wants to place this model before the Gujarat voters, Rai added.

Tags: aam aadmi party, gujarat assembly elections, narendra modi, arvind kejriwal
Location: India, Gujarat, Ahmedabad

MOST POPULAR

1

In a first, women commandos supervise bridge repair in Naxal-hit Bijapur

2

Samsung's flagship Galaxy Note 8 is up for pre-registration

3

Railways to rename trains after famous literary works

4

Study shows happiness in marriage linked to separate bank accounts

5

Record-breaking astronaut Peggy Whitson set to return to Earth

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMSports

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham