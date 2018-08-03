The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Aug 03, 2018 | Last Update : 04:14 PM IST

India, Politics

Mamata trying to divide 'united oppn', eyeing for PM post: WB Cong chief

PTI
Published : Aug 3, 2018, 3:28 pm IST
Updated : Aug 3, 2018, 3:36 pm IST

TMC supremo acting like 'Trojan Horse' and trying to divide 'united opposition' by floating idea of federal front, said Bengal Cong chief.

West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said Mamata Banerjee is nothing but a 'chameleon' who is changing her colours. 'She is an unreliable, unpredictable politician and Congress and other leaders should not trust her at all.' (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said Mamata Banerjee is nothing but a 'chameleon' who is changing her colours. 'She is an unreliable, unpredictable politician and Congress and other leaders should not trust her at all.' (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

New Delhi: A day after Mamata Banerjee met Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury called the Trinamool Congress supremo a "chameleon" and accused her of hankering after the prime minister's post.

In a no-holds-barred attack on the West Bengal chief minister, Chowdhury alleged that Mamata Banerjee is acting like a "Trojan Horse" and trying to divide a "united opposition" by floating the idea of a federal front, and urged leaders of various parties not to trust her.

"Her single objective is to be the prime minister of India. She is hankering after the post of prime minister. She is having a 'Devegowda-syndrome and Gujral-syndrome'," he said.

Chowdhury also accused Mamata Banerjee of trying to "finish" and "eliminate" the Congress in West Bengal on one hand and seeking the party's support for the next Lok Sabha elections on the other.

"She is nothing but a chameleon who is changing her colours. She is an unreliable, unpredictable politician and Congress and other leaders should not trust her at all," he told PTI.

"Mamata Banerjee is a dictator and is now trying to project herself as a female monk. She is trying to eliminate the Congress in West Bengal by not allowing us to either vote or stand in elections and our leaders are put behind bars. It seems that doing politics in Bengal is a crime," he said adding "we are the victims of politics of elimination in the state".

The PCC chief, who has been a staunch Mamata-baiter, said she is trying to extract as many seats as possible in Bengal so that she can stake her claim for the prime minister's post in the next Lok Sabha elections.

Chowdhury said Mamata Banerjee is thinking that she will become the prime minister with the support of the other opposition parties and that is why she is declining to offer the Congress any seats in Bengal.

He said at a time when Rahul Gandhi is talking of uniting the entire opposition, "Mamata Banerjee is trying to create a divide in the opposition ranks" by talking of a third front.

"She is only trying to suit herself," he said.

Accusing the West Bengal chief minister of adopting "double standards", the Congress leader said on one hand she is talking of 40 lakh people who were left out in Assam-NRC, on the other she is putting up barricades on the state borders.

He also recalled how Mamata Banerjee moved an adjournment motion in Parliament in 2005 against illegal immigrants in Bengal and demanded she clarify her stand on the issue.

Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday met leaders of various parties in the national capital including UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi as part of efforts to forge an anti-BJP front.

"We discussed the political situation. We discussed how the opposition can together take on the BJP because it knows that it will not come back to power," she had said after the nearly 30-minute meeting with the Gandhis.

Mamata Banerjee said she also discussed the NRC issue as 40 lakh people have not been included in it and "genuine voters have been kept out".

Tags: mamata banerjee, sonia gandhi, rahul gandhi, adhir ranjan chowdhury, trinamool congress, 2019 lok sabha elections
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Boy, 11, dubbed ‘Popeye’ after mystery condition gives him huge biceps

2

Story of Prabhas’ Baahubali, ‘before the beginning’ announced, Rajamouli opens up

3

Amitabh Bachchan 'filled with pride' as daughter Shweta starts fashion label

4

102 not out: Bengaluru man survives stroke; leaves hospital in 3 days

5

Shah Rukh Khan reacts to Priyanka Chopra’s 'engagement' news and it’s too hilarious

more

Editors' Picks

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

more

ALSO FROMLife

Every year a traditional garlic market is set on the Saint James patron day in Vitoria gathering producers of all around Spain. (Photos: AP)

For love of garlic: Spanish festval sees fair dedicated to plant

The festival has its roots in the 1885 discovery of the 8-centimeter (a little over 3-inch) statue of Santo Domingo de Guzman — also known as St. Dominic de Guzman, the founder of the Dominican religious order. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Patron saint celebrations in Nicaragua

Murals by public art organisation Artolution made in collaboration with Rohingya refugees to use as therapy in conflict areas around world. (Photo: AP)

Art for a higher cause: Etchings by Rohingya refugees help hundreds across globe

Blood moon was visible at different times across globe when sun, Earth and moon lined up perfectly, casting Earth’s shadow on the moon. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Blood moon visuals from around the world

The riding world celebrates the World Equestrian Festival CHIO in Aachen every year.(Photo: AP)

Hundreds attend one of Europe's most prestigious horse show in Germany

From quirky colour, body diversity to statement shades and one piece designs, Miami Swim Week saw models sizzle the ramp. (Photos: AP)

Sizzling hot models fire up ramp at Miami Swim Week

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham