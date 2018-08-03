The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

BJP wins big in Sangli, Jalgaon civic polls in Maharashtra

Local strongman and Shiv Sena leader Suresh Jain's Khandesh Vikas Agadhi (KVA), which ruled the JMC for several years, won only 13 seats. 

The elections to the two civic bodies were held on August 1 and counting of votes took place on Friday. (Photo: File)
Mumbai: The BJP in Maharashtra on Friday trounced the Shiv Sena in the Jalgaon civic body polls, winning 57 of the 75 seats, and came up trumps in the Sangli municipal elections, bagging 41 of the 78 seats.

The BJP, an ally of the Shiv Sena in the state and at the Centre, won 57 of the 75 seats in the Jalgaon Municipal Corporation (JMC). 

The KVA, a local outfit which contested the election on the Shiv Sena symbol this time, had 36 seats in the JMC. The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) bagged three seats, while Independents won two seats. 

The NCP, which had 11 corporators in the civic body, drew a blank. 

The Congress in Jalgaon failed to open its account for the second consecutive time. The BJP also posted an impressive victory in the Sangli-Miraj-Kupwad Municipal Corporation, winning 41 seats in the 78-member House and ousting the Congress from power. 

The Congress, the current ruling party in the civic body in western Maharashtra, won only 20 seats, while its ally, the NCP, got 15. 

Others won two seats. The BJP did not have a single corporator in the civic body. The elections to the two civic bodies were held on August 1 and counting of votes took place on Friday. 

