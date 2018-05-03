The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, May 03, 2018 | Last Update : 08:09 AM IST

India, Politics

Will PM Modi avoid sharing dais with Reddy brothers?

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 3, 2018, 1:42 am IST
Updated : May 3, 2018, 6:38 am IST

Modi, however, would address a rally in Ballari on Thursday but it would be interesting to seek whether one of the Reddy borthers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi

BENGALURU: The poll-eve mercury is set to spiral with both star campaigners PM Narendra Modi and Congress president set to criss-cross Karnataka on Thursday, but the focus will be on Mr Modi’s first visit to ore-rich Ballari and whether he would keep the Reddy brothers at bay in view of their involvement in the mega-buck illegal mining scam.

Soon after Congress leaders lambasted the top brass of BJP about several tickets handed out to the kin of tainted Reddy brothers, party chief Amit Shah skipped a visit to Ballari and flew to the neighbouring district to address an election rally last week. Mr Shah had earlier announced that his party has nothing to do with mine baron and former minister Gali Janardhan Reddy but the latter made many appearances in public along with former minister and BJP candidate B. Sriramulu and state BJP president B.S. Yeddyurappa.

Mr Modi, however, would address a rally in Ballari on Thursday but it would be interesting to seek whether one of the Reddy borthers, G. Somashekar Reddy, BJP candidate in Ballari city, would be allowed to share the dais with the Prime Minister.

Tags: narendra modi, bs yeddyurappa, gali janardhan reddy

MOST POPULAR

1

Way one sees colour depends upon language they speak, says study

2

Love meets election fever: Iraqi man uses poll campaign to win back ex-fiancée

3

Ex-couple Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid are back together

4

Watch: Terrifying moment man is attacked by lion in front of screaming onlookers

5

Dogs may cause urinary tract infections, says study

more

Editors' Picks

Ranbir Kapoor on 'Sanju' new poster.

Sanju new poster: Sanjay Dutt, oops Ranbir Kapoor, is intense as the 90s bad boy

Anushka Sharma in a still from 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil'.

Happy Birthday Anushka Sharma: The woman with one life, many roles

Poster of 'Kalank'.

This member of Nawab family joins Kalank team Varun, Alia, Sanjay, Madhuri

'Daas Dev' trailer launch.

Daas Dev: Richa, Aditi’s cold war affects promotions; Sudhir ignores film for London

Farah Khan on the sets of 'Dhadak' with Ishaan Khatter and Sridevi's daughter Janhvi.

Janhvi Kapoor steps into mom Sridevi’s shoes for Sonam Kapoor’s wedding?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya-Abhishek Bachchan attend special screening of Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor starrer ‘102 Not Out’. Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, R Balki and other B-town celebs were also present at the screening last night. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In photos: Ranbir, Aishwarya-Abhishek attend 102 Not Out special screening

Bollywood celebrities Hrithik Roshan, Varun Dhawan, Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana and others were spotted in the city. See latest pictures of your favourite stars here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Hotness alert: Hrithik, Varun, Ranbir, Ayushmann, Arjun step out in style

Bollywood celebrities like Bhumi Pednekar, Fatami Sana Shaikh, David Dhawan and others gathered at the special screening of Rajkummar Rao's 'Omerta' and also director Hansal Mehta’s Birthday party last night in Mumbai. See all the exclusive pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

B-town celebs gather at Omerta's special screening & Hansal Mehta’s b'day

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was in Dubai on Thursday to inaugurate showrooms of Kalyan Jewellers at Meena Bazar. See the photos here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

In pics: Shah Rukh Khan inaugurates jewellery shop at Dubai

Karan Johar promoted a Y-Films (Yash Raj brainchild) product at an event, whereas Ranbir Kapoor and Taimur Ali Khan made sure to bring smiles to faces by just appearing.

Karan Johar promotes 6 band; Taimur, Ranbir make it great day

The trailer of 'Veere Di Wedding' was unveiled among the media and fans at a suburban theatre on Wednesday. It was all about the girl gang at the much-awaited venue.

Veere Di Wedding trailer launches with Kareena, Sonam, Swara and Shikha

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham