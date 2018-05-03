Siddaramaiah: No rift in Congress, all campaigning unitedly

The CM claimed that on the other hand, the infighting in the BJP had led to the denial of ticket to BJP president B.S. Yeddyurappa’s son.

Hubballi: Dismissing talk of differences in the ruling Congress, chief minister Siddaramaiah asserted that there was no rift and all leaders of the party were campaigning unitedly for the May 12 Assembly polls.

Responding to queries by mediapersons on why senior leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, G. Parames-hwar and D.K. Shivakumar, energy minister, were not accompanying him during the ongoing poll campaign, Mr Siddaramiaah said these lea-ders were touring their regions separately and had come together when AICC president Rahul Gandhi visited the state for campaigning.

The CM claimed that on the other hand, the infighting in the BJP had led to the denial of ticket to BJP president B.S. Yeddyurappa’s son B.Y. Vijayendra in Var-una Assembly constitu-ency. Vijayendra had campaigned for more than a month in Varuna and yet BJP leaders Ananth Kumar, Jagadi-sh Shettar, K.S. Eshw-arappa and Santosh ensured he missed the ticket.