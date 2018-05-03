The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, May 03, 2018 | Last Update : 08:09 AM IST

India, Politics

Siddaramaiah: No rift in Congress, all campaigning unitedly

THE ASIAN AGE. | VITTAL SHASTRI
Published : May 3, 2018, 1:43 am IST
Updated : May 3, 2018, 6:37 am IST

The CM claimed that on the other hand, the infighting in the BJP had led to the denial of ticket to BJP president B.S. Yeddyurappa’s son.

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah (Photo: File)
 Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah (Photo: File)

Hubballi: Dismissing talk of differences in the ruling Congress, chief minister Siddaramaiah asserted that there was no rift and all leaders of the party were campaigning unitedly for the May 12 Assembly polls.

Responding to queries by mediapersons on why senior leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, G. Parames-hwar and D.K. Shivakumar, energy minister, were not accompanying him during the ongoing poll campaign, Mr Siddaramiaah said these lea-ders were touring their regions separately and had come together when AICC president Rahul Gandhi visited the state for campaigning.

The CM claimed that on the other hand, the infighting in the BJP had led to the denial of ticket to BJP president B.S. Yeddyurappa’s son B.Y. Vijayendra in Var-una Assembly constitu-ency. Vijayendra had campaigned for more than a month in Varuna  and yet BJP leaders Ananth Kumar, Jagadi-sh Shettar, K.S. Eshw-arappa and Santosh ensured he missed the ticket.

Tags: siddaramaiah, mallikarjun kharge, rahul gandhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Way one sees colour depends upon language they speak, says study

2

Love meets election fever: Iraqi man uses poll campaign to win back ex-fiancée

3

Ex-couple Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid are back together

4

Watch: Terrifying moment man is attacked by lion in front of screaming onlookers

5

Dogs may cause urinary tract infections, says study

more

Editors' Picks

Ranbir Kapoor on 'Sanju' new poster.

Sanju new poster: Sanjay Dutt, oops Ranbir Kapoor, is intense as the 90s bad boy

Anushka Sharma in a still from 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil'.

Happy Birthday Anushka Sharma: The woman with one life, many roles

Poster of 'Kalank'.

This member of Nawab family joins Kalank team Varun, Alia, Sanjay, Madhuri

'Daas Dev' trailer launch.

Daas Dev: Richa, Aditi’s cold war affects promotions; Sudhir ignores film for London

Farah Khan on the sets of 'Dhadak' with Ishaan Khatter and Sridevi's daughter Janhvi.

Janhvi Kapoor steps into mom Sridevi’s shoes for Sonam Kapoor’s wedding?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya-Abhishek Bachchan attend special screening of Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor starrer ‘102 Not Out’. Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, R Balki and other B-town celebs were also present at the screening last night. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In photos: Ranbir, Aishwarya-Abhishek attend 102 Not Out special screening

Bollywood celebrities Hrithik Roshan, Varun Dhawan, Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana and others were spotted in the city. See latest pictures of your favourite stars here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Hotness alert: Hrithik, Varun, Ranbir, Ayushmann, Arjun step out in style

Bollywood celebrities like Bhumi Pednekar, Fatami Sana Shaikh, David Dhawan and others gathered at the special screening of Rajkummar Rao's 'Omerta' and also director Hansal Mehta’s Birthday party last night in Mumbai. See all the exclusive pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

B-town celebs gather at Omerta's special screening & Hansal Mehta’s b'day

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was in Dubai on Thursday to inaugurate showrooms of Kalyan Jewellers at Meena Bazar. See the photos here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

In pics: Shah Rukh Khan inaugurates jewellery shop at Dubai

Karan Johar promoted a Y-Films (Yash Raj brainchild) product at an event, whereas Ranbir Kapoor and Taimur Ali Khan made sure to bring smiles to faces by just appearing.

Karan Johar promotes 6 band; Taimur, Ranbir make it great day

The trailer of 'Veere Di Wedding' was unveiled among the media and fans at a suburban theatre on Wednesday. It was all about the girl gang at the much-awaited venue.

Veere Di Wedding trailer launches with Kareena, Sonam, Swara and Shikha

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham