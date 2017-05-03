The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, May 03, 2017 | Last Update : 02:09 AM IST

India, Politics

Election Commission cancels Anantnag poll, says J&K situation ‘scary’

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 3, 2017, 1:27 am IST
Updated : May 3, 2017, 1:23 am IST

The order virtually rules out a bypoll before October, due to Ramzan in May-June & Amarnath Yatra, due to take place from last week of June.

The entire Kashmir Valley has witnessed a surge in stone-pelting incidents. Clashes have also taken place between groups of students from colleges and schools and the police. (Photo: AP)
 The entire Kashmir Valley has witnessed a surge in stone-pelting incidents. Clashes have also taken place between groups of students from colleges and schools and the police. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: The Election Commission has cancelled the byelection in Anantag in Jammu and Kashmir, that was due to be held on May 25, citing the law and order situation in the state, which it said was not conducive to the holding of polls.

In a 10-page order late Monday night, the EC said it was informed by state government officials that the situation in the area “is not good, the overall situation is scary and not very conducive (to the holding of polls)”.

The bypoll, earlier due to be held on April 12, was put off till May 25 due to the poor law and order situation. The EC order said a fresh date would be announced later.

Highly-placed commission sources said the EC had asked the Union home ministry to provide around 740 companies of paramilitary personnel to be deployed for the bypoll. However, the home ministry had said it could only give around 300. A company usually comprises around 100 paramilitary personnel.

The entire Kashmir Valley has witnessed a surge in stone-pelting incidents. Clashes have also taken place between groups of students from colleges and schools and  the police. The Union government has recently ruled out holding talks with the separatists. After studying all aspects, the commission found there had been no “marked improvement” in the law and order situation after April 10, when the EC had deferred the byelection.

The order said on the contrary, reports pointed out that a further and continuous deterioration in the situation and incidents of stone-pelting, violence and rioting had been taking place. “The apprehension expressed by the chief electoral officer that there may be reluctance on the part of polling personnel to go to the polling locations in view of the fear in their minds with regard to their safety and security is also a matter of concern,” the commission order said.

Tags: election commission, jammu and kashmir, stone-pelting, anantnag poll

MOST POPULAR

1

Chhattisgarh auctions India's most expensive limestone block

2

Over 6500 women dance their way to record book

3

Paswan to oppn: Stop wasting time, no vacancy for PM post till 2024

4

Behold the Quantum Dot technology in the LCD vs AMOLED battle arena

5

World's fastest film camera developed

more

Editors' Picks

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Photographer and media student Deeksha Rathore clicks people who have given up their dream jobs for their current jobs in the most unique way in the project called Dreamcatchers. (Photo: Instagram/DeekshaRathore)

Photographer's unique photo series captures people who gave up on their dreams

Pilgrims from Tafalla in Spain walk the streets for the Ujue pilgrimage to thank the Virgin for their victory. (Photo: AP)

Spanish devotees walk the holy Ujue pilgrimage in Tafalla

Sam Dougados is an sand artist that creates intricate designs on beaches using arabic designs and can are most beautiful when viewed aerially. (Photo: Facebook/SamDougados)

Sand artist creates stunning Arabic-inspired designs

Seattle-based artist Katie Marks uses various materials to make cool designs on mugs to make them more than just for coffee. (Photo: Instagram/Anotherseattleartist)

Artist uses ceramic and porcelain to create mind-boggling mugs

Japanese artist Monami Ohno creates unique art out of delivery boxes converting them into various pop culture characters and objects. (Photo: Instagram/monamincb)

Japanese woman creates art out of cardboard boxes and it is amazing

Assamese celebrate the Suwori festival which coincides with Rongali Bihu by hosting elephant fights, horse races, dances and songs along with tug-of-war. (Photo: AP)

Locals celebrate vibrant Suwori tribal festival in Assam

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham