Congress leader AK Walia resigns ahead of MCD polls

ANI
Published : Apr 3, 2017, 12:32 pm IST
Updated : Apr 3, 2017, 12:32 pm IST

Congress leader and former Delhi Minister Dr AK Walia. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
New Delhi: Despondent over the ticket distribution ahead of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls, senior Congress leader and former Delhi Minister Dr AK Walia resigned from the party.

The Congress in late hours of Sunday announced its second list of 127 candidates for the upcoming MCD polls.

The grand old party in all has announced names of 267 candidates.

The Congress had on Saturday announced its first list of 140 candidates.

There are a total of 272 wards in three the municipal corporations, with South and North Delhi Municipal Corporation having 104, 64 wards respectively.

MCD elections will be held on April 23.

