Friday, Mar 03, 2017

Fruit war: Congress says PM lied, misquoted Rahul Gandhi

Published : Mar 3, 2017, 12:17 am IST
In order to set the record straight, the Congress released a video it called Jhooth ka Juice (the Juice of lies).

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi addresses an election rally in favour of party candidate Ajay Rai in Varanasi. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for “misleading” the people of the country with his blatant lies. In an election rally in the poll bound state of Uttar Pradesh, the Prime Minister had took a jibe at Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi by saying that Mr Rahul wanted coconut juice from Manipur to be sold in London. Also adding that the Gandhi scion wanted to build a potato factory in Uttar Pradesh.

In order to set the record straight, the Congress released a video it called Jhooth ka Juice (the Juice of lies). The video juxtaposes the speech of Mr Rahul in Manipur with the video of the Prime Minister’s speech where he takes a jibe at the Congress leader.

The Prime Minister had taken a jibe at Mr Rahul’s reported remark that he was waiting for the day when packaged “coconut juice” from Manipur would sell in London. The Congress, in the video, said that the PM “lied” and that Mr Rahul had actually talked about narangi juice (orange juice) during his poll campaign in Manipur and not coconut juice.

Congress communications incharge Randeep Singh Surjewala said, “Blatant lies, jumlas and disinformation have become the hallmark of India’s Prime Minister.” He further added, “Modiji has lowered the dignity of the office of Prime Minister and he should be ashamed about it.”

As Mr Rahul was speaking in context of Manipur where Assembly elections are slated to be held on March 4 and 8, Mr Surjewala charged the Prime Minister of not wanting the Northeast states to participate in the growth story of India. He said “Modiji does not want people of Manipur and Northeast states to progress and participate in India’s growth story. So Modiji must now apologise not only to the Congress party but to the entire nation.”

