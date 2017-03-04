BJP will form govt in UP at 1 pm on March 11 with 2/3rd majority: Amit Shah

Varanasi: On the eve of the sixth and the penultimate phase of voting in Uttar Pradesh, BJP chief Amit Shah exuded confidence that the party would get two-thirds majority and form government in the state.

Addressing a press conference at Varanasi, Shah claimed that the state was witnessing a BJP wave, similar to the one in 2014.

The party had won the Lok Sabha elections that year, winning 71 seats out of 80 in the state.

At 1 pm on March 11, BJP would form the government with two-thirds majority, Shah asserted.

The BJP chief alleged that the law and order situation in the state was so poor that Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav was hoping that a rape accused minister would surrender himself, in a reference to Gayatri Prasad Prajapati.

Prajapati who has been accused of gang-rape is currently on the run.

Earlier in the day, Modi had also claimed that the party would secure a majority in the state, saying that the state would ‘shock’ Akhilesh.

"Akhilesh has dared me to touch electric wire to find out whether power is really there or not. His new friend Rahul Gandhi during his khaat sabha at Madihan in Mirzapur, however, had touched the wire and told his party leader Ghulam Nabi Azad that there was nothing to worry as there is no power in the line," Modi recalled.

"This is the acceptance of your new friend. Do I need to touch the wires any more? ... Akhileshji now people have spread such a current that will give shocks to SP, BSP and Congress on March 11," he said.

The sixth phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh is to be held on Saturday followed by last phase on March 8. The results will be announced on March 11.