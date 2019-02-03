Sunday, Feb 03, 2019 | Last Update : 02:35 PM IST

India, Politics

BJP condemns TMC govt for not permitting Yogi's rallies in West Bengal

ANI
Published : Feb 3, 2019, 1:09 pm IST
Updated : Feb 3, 2019, 1:09 pm IST

"This is the murder of democracy and we condemn it," BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was scheduled to address two rallies in the West Bengal on Sunday. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was scheduled to address two rallies in the West Bengal on Sunday. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Indore: The BJP on Sunday condemned the TMC government in West Bengal over not granting permission to hold Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's rallies in the state.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister was scheduled to address two rallies in the state today, one in North Dinajpur district's Raiganj and the other in South Dinajpur district's Balurghat. However, the Mamata Banerjee-led government state government declined permission for both without any prior notice.

Speaking to ANI, BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya said, "We requested permission from the district officials for holding a rally and landing a helicopter, but they have not approved the same yet. Since yesterday they have been saying we will give the permission, today is the rally but they have not approved it yet. This unconstitutional behaviour is the Mamata government's doing."

He further said that the officials say they are being pressured by the government for not sanctioning permission for the rally.

"This is the murder of democracy and we condemn it. We also call on all citizens to vote against this kind of undemocratic government in the upcoming polls," Vijayvargiya said.

Commenting on Mamata's remarks that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's time in power is nearing its expiry and he is not mentally prepared to make an exit, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said, "Mamata Ji must be very desperate after the Prime Minister's two rallies yesterday. Whatever event we conduct, be it the Prime Minister's or a small leader's, we are drawing huge crowds".

Maurya added, "She is petrified at the prospect of not only losing the Lok Sabha elections but also the next legislative assembly elections in the state".

Meanwhile, Yogi's Information Advisor, Mritunjay Kumar said, "It is because of the Chief Minister's popularity among the people that Mamata Banerjee did not permit the landing of his helicopter".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday kick-started the BJP's campaign in West Bengal for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections with two rallies, in Thakurnagar and Durgapur.

Tags: yogi adityanath, bjp, tmc, mamata banerjee, kailash vijayvargiya
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

Latest From India

Rahul is expected to announce another election sop from the rally, as he did at the Kisan Aabhar Rally in Raipur when he announced a universal basic income for the poor, a source in the Congress Party said. (Photo: Twitter | @INCIndia)

Rahul Gandhi to address 'Jan Akanksha Rally' at Patna's Gandhi Maidan today

PM Modi condoles loss of lives in Seemanchal Express mishap

Anna Hazare alleged that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government

People will hold PM responsible if anything happens to me: Anna Hazare

The train originated from Jogbani in Kishanganj district and the accident took place around 4 am (Representational Image)

7 killed as 9 coaches of Seemanchal Express derail in Bihar

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

WW1 grenade found in French potato shipment

2

While others tease, Huawei confirms folding phone for 2019

3

'Fiji Water girl' now serves a lawsuit to Fiji Water Co

4

'Yakshi' the iconic nude woman statue in Kerala to get facelift

5

Bid goodbye to your iPhone 6S this year

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more
ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham