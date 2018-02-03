Sensex crashing no trust motion against Budget, says Rahul Gandhi

The Congress has been critical of the economic policies of the Modi government.

New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi took a dig at the Narendra Modi government’s Budget, saying that the stock market has given a “no confidence motion” against it after the benchmark BSE-Sensex tumbled 840 points to close at 35,066 — its biggest single-day fall in two-and-a-half years.

“In parliamentary language, the Sensex just placed a solid 800 point No Confidence Motion against Modi’s Budget,” Mr Gandhi tweeted.

On Thursday, the Gandhi scion alleged that in four years, the NDA government had not provided any jobs and made several promises, including those to farmers and youth. “4 years gone; still promising farmers a fair price. 4 years gone; Fancy Schemes, with No matching budgets. 4 years gone; no JOBS for our YOUTH. Thankfully, only 1 more year to go. #Budget2018,” he tweeted on Thursday.

The principal opposition party Congress has already said that the finance minister will have a lot to explain once the discussion on the Budget in Parliament next week.

In the recently concluded Assembly elections, the Congress had tried to corner the Central government on the issues of “unemployment” and “job losses” in the country.