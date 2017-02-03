Day after Union Budget, fireworks in Rajya Sabha

The Prime Minister was also present in the House.

New Delhi: The Modi government on Thursday came under criticism from the Opposition over demonetisation, handling of the Kashmir situation and imposing an “undeclared Emergency” in the country, even as the treasury benches contended that “metamorphosis of India is happening now”.

Participating in a debate in Rajya Sabha on the motion of thanks to the President’s address, leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad said that 2016 was a “year of depression, recession, regression and suppression.”

He said government failed on all fronts particularly in tackling black money, terrorism and fake currency and has imposed an “undeclared emergency” in the country and any criticism is being suppressed. The Prime Minister was also present in the House.

SP’s Neeraj Shekhar and TMC’s Derek O brien also supported Mr Azad’s contention on demonestisation, state of the economy and other aspects of governance.

Earlier, Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, while moving the motion, praised the PM and listed out various initiatives of the government including Swachh Bharat, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao and Start-Up India to emphasise that the country was being taken on the path of development.

Asserting that the government is being guided by four principles — banking the unbanked, funding the unfunded, securing the unsecured, pensioning the unpensioned, Mr Prasad said “metamorphosis of India is happening now” as common people are being recognised along with their contribution, quality and accomplishment. In the context of Padma Awards being given to unsung heroes this time, he said “It is not being talked about but they (common people) are being given the highest honour.”

Criticising the demonetisation decision, Mr Azad said it had no impact on black money or fake currency and was an “ill conceived” move as 135 circulars were issued to implement a single policy.

Contending that the government cannot take criticism, Mr Azad said his party was termed anti-national for asking details about surgical strikes.

“At present, we are having undeclared emergency. Some day all facts will come out,” Mr Azad said.

On Kashmir affairs, he said the situation has worsened and the government has failed to curb infiltration.

He said Mr Modi had talked about ‘Jamhooriat, Insaniyat, Kashmiriyat’ (democracy, humanity and Kashmiriyat) and even ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ but nothing in this direction has happened in Kashmir.

SP’s Neeraj Shekhar, while attacking the government on demonetisation, questioned whether black money, naxalism and terrorism had ended as claimed by the Prime Minister.

Taking potshots at the the PM, Mr Shekhar said “I think this government is always in election mode. If Lok Sabha and Assembly elections are held together, then PM will have less chance to speak.” He also said that the government has come up with so many slogans that it seems it is “slogan India.”

TMC’s Derek O’Brien attacked the government over demonetisation and alleged that the government was indulging in “political vendetta” against the party, which had been oppositing the demonetisation.

Referring to Mr Modi’s photo replacing Mahatma Gandhi in Khadi calender, he said “PM means ‘photo mantri’” and that photo opportinties are not a solution for any problem.

Referring to the 2002 Gujarat riots, while speaking on communal hrmony, Mr O’Brien said “who had said ‘hum paanch humare pachees (we 5, our 25)’ and ‘we are not running camps for producing children’. It was the then CM who is now PM.” He said West Bengal is safe on communal front as Indo-Pak match could be held in Bengal.

On Digital India, Mr O’Brien said it should be termed as “divisive India” as there are some twitter handles of “bhakts” spreading hatred. He also criticised the merger of the Rail Budget with General Budget, saying it was done to hide the failures of ailways.

CPIs’s D Raja said the situation in the country is “very scary” and it is passing through a critical period but President’s address and the government’s response do not address the challenges.