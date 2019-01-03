Shiv Sena supports JPC probe in Rafale deal

rvind Sawant said the government speaks of transparency, then why it is rejecting the demand for a JPC probe.

New Delhi: In an interesting turn, BJP ally Shiv Sena has supported the Opposition demand in Lok Sabha for a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe into the Rafale issue. The party which has had differences with the BJP over some issues, recently said the Bofors and Rafale were similar and claimed that people say Rafale aircraft is good but the deal is bad. Participating in the debate, Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant said the government speaks of transparency, then why it is rejecting the demand for a JPC probe.