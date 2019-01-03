Paswan opposes ordinance on Ram temple, says SC judgement should be final

Hindutva groups like the Vishwa Hindu Parishad has been demanding an ordinance to pave way for the temple's construction in Ayodhya.

New Delhi: BJP ally and Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Thursday opposed an ordinance on the Ram temple issue and asserted that the Supreme Court's decision on the matter should be final.

"Whatever judgement the Supreme Court gives on the Ram temple issue should be accepted by everyone, be it Hindu, Muslim or any other community. Our stand has been consistent. When the PM said that we will wait for the SC judgement, then all ifs and buts should end," the Lok Janshakti Party president told reporters.

Asked if he would support an ordinance on the issue, Paswan said his stand has been consistent and that he would not support it.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said on Tuesday that the government would not take any decision on the issue till the judicial process is over.

The LJP is the second major ally of the BJP to oppose an ordinance.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had recently said that the contentious issue should be resolved either through a court judgement or mutual agreement among different groups.

The Ram temple title case is in the apex court. Paswan also supported the Supreme Court judgement allowing women's entry into the Sabarimala temple. The LJP is against any gender discrimination, he said.

The Dalit leader said the BJP may have protested against the implementation of the court's order but the Union government has not interfered in the matter. "The SC has given its judgement and now two women have even entered the temple. Is the government stopping them from entering the temple? There should be no discrimination in the name of gender. Women are going to space, then why can't they enter a temple," he said.

Paswan added that political parties have different views on issues.

He also asked Congress president Rahul Gandhi to make his stand clear on these issues, saying that the Congress chief seems to be confused.