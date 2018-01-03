The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Jan 03, 2018 | Last Update : 06:06 AM IST

India, Politics

For first time in 15 years, Rajya Sabha takes up all queries

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 3, 2018, 12:25 am IST
Updated : Jan 3, 2018, 2:11 am IST

As many as 11 members were allowed to speak on issues of public importance during Zero Hour.

The last time all listed starred questions were taken up was in 2002 during the 197th Session of the Upper House, officials in the Rajya Sabha secretariat said.
 The last time all listed starred questions were taken up was in 2002 during the 197th Session of the Upper House, officials in the Rajya Sabha secretariat said.

New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha on Tuesday set a record after 15 years by taking up all the 15 listed starred questions during the Question Hour, while 18 members spoke on issues of public importance during the Zero Hour.

The last time all listed starred questions were taken up was in 2002 during the 197th Session of the Upper House, officials in the Rajya Sabha secretariat said.

The completion of business is in contrast to the uproarious scenes and adjournments witnessed on several occasions during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament.

This was also made possible as 10 of 20 members in who had listed questions were absent from the House, but the Chairman allowed many members to ask supplementary questions. At the end of Question Hour, Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu said, “So, all questions are completed today.” Earlier, when a number of members asking questions were found absent, he said “Something special is happening!”. On seeing many members absent during Question Hour, the chairman also said that surprisingly, five or six members who had questions listed against their names did not turn up.

“They have the liberty. I don’t question them. At the same time, we have a responsibility. If you file a question, so much time, energy and resources are spent. Not coming to the House is not a good practice. Keep that in mind,” he said. When some members complimented the Chairman for smooth conduct of business, Naidu returned the compliment saying, “Your cooperation is good, so my operation was very smooth... that’s why the House was able to set this record.”

“The Rajya Sabha today made history. For the first time, all Zero Hour submissions, all Special Mentions were fully completed,” said Naidu amid thumping of desks by members in the House of Elders. The Chairman expressed hope that in future too, the members would not waste time and stick to the schedule.

As many as 11 members were allowed to speak on issues of public importance during Zero Hour, while another eight were allowed to read out the text of their special
mentions.

Tags: rajya sabha, question hour, zero hour

MOST POPULAR

1

Brisbane too hot for Garbine Muguruza as Andy Murray also withdraws

2

Women show support for initiative to end sexual harassment at the workplace with #TimesUp

3

No more chocolates as cacao plant may soon go extinct

4

Nokia 3310 4G expected to run Android-based YunOS

5

Sugary drinks may result in poorer memory: Studies

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMSports

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham