Tuesday, Jan 03, 2017 | Last Update : 08:13 AM IST

India, Politics

J&K: No question of disrespecting the National Anthem, says Congress

PTI
Published : Jan 3, 2017, 8:04 am IST
Updated : Jan 3, 2017, 8:05 am IST

The party was earlier accused to have disrespected the national anthem in the chaos that occurred in the J&K assembly on Monday.

Opposition members protesting during the address of J&K Governor to the joint session of J&K Legislature on the first day of Budget Session in Jammu on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
  Opposition members protesting during the address of J&K Governor to the joint session of J&K Legislature on the first day of Budget Session in Jammu on Monday. (Photo: PTI)

Jammu: The Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Rigzin Jora on Monday lashed out at the ruling parties for "misinforming" people that the opposition has "disrespected" National Anthem and said there is no question of disrespecting the anthem.

Jora also said the Congress does not need sermon about nationalism and patriotism from the BJP.

Claiming that "there was din and confusion in the House that National Anthem was almost inaudible,” he said adding that “the Governor also walked out from the Hall amidst confusion and chaos."

The opposition held protest against the alleged "oppression and misrule" of the Government, which is the basic right of every elected representative, he said.

"We, as representatives of the Congress party will continue to play our role and make the voice of common man of the state resonate in both houses of Legislature", he said.

Tags: j&k assembly, protest, national anthem insult
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu

MOST POPULAR

1

Dog attacks family trying to dress it in sweater

2

This sex machines museum in Prague is the first of its kind

3

Crocodile bites selfie-seeking French tourist in Thailand

4

Lalu Prasad’s son Tej Pratap dons Lord Krishna avatar on New Year

5

Video | Toddler asks to play ‘tickle tickle’, Amazon Echo Dot searches for porn

more

Editors' Picks

The government on Monday clarified that customers have the right to say no to the service charge if they are not happy with the dining experience.(Photo: PTI/Representational)

Diners can now decide if they want to pay service charge, says govt

Representational Picture (Photo: File)

Bengaluru: Drunk men molest women in front of cops on New Year

Mohammad Kaif has drawn a lot of flak on Twitter, for posting a picture of himself doing Suryanamaskar. (Photo: PTI)

Mohammad Kaif gets trolled for doing yoga, gives befitting reply

Following Carrie's death, her mother also suffered a heart stroke and succumbed to it. (Photo: AP)

Carrie Fisher's death devastated Star Wars co-star Mark Hamill

Mitron might not sound the same again (Photo: AFP)

Beer pints in pubs at Rs 31 every time Narendra Modi says 'Mitron'

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone and several other celebrities were seen at the Mumbai airport on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Priyanka, Deepika, other stars look classy at the airport

Varun Dhawan, Dia Mirza, Sooraj Pancholi, Sanjay Dutt were seen at various locations in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars step out in their stylish best

Bollywood stars like Arjun Rampal, Varun Dhawan, Shahid Kapoor and others were seen at various locations in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood celebs get spotted as they step out

Bollywood celebrities had a gala time traveling like true stars, bringing in Christmas eve.(Photo :Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: Salman, Bipasha, Raveena bring in Christmas eve Bollywood style

The Censor Board was too generous with numeorus films as far as suggesting cuts were concerned.

Yearender 2016: Was the Censor Board overactive this year?

Numerous celebrities were seen at a Christmas bash thrown by Farah Ali Khan. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Stars come down for Farah Ali Khan's Christmas bash

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham