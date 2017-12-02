The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Dec 02, 2017 | Last Update : 06:06 PM IST

India, Politics

'Don't make excuses': BJP dismisses Oppn charge of EVM tampering in UP civic polls

THE ASIAN AGE / ANI
Published : Dec 2, 2017, 4:56 pm IST
Updated : Dec 2, 2017, 5:19 pm IST

The BSP won just two mayoral posts in Aligarh and Meerut, whereas, Congress and Samajwadi Party failed to win a single mayoral seat.

BSP and SP accused the BJP of tampering with the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in the civic polls. (Photo: PTI | File)
 BSP and SP accused the BJP of tampering with the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in the civic polls. (Photo: PTI | File)

Lucknow: A day after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the Uttar Pradesh civic polls claiming 14 out of the 16 mayoral seats, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav joined forces to question the saffron party's credibility.

They accused the BJP of tampering with the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in the civic polls.

Earlier on Saturday, Mayawati challenged the BJP to remove the EVMs and start using ballot papers.

"If the BJP is honest and believes in democracy then they should discard the EVMs and conduct voting on ballot papers. The general elections are due in 2019. If the BJP believes people are with them, they must implement it. I can guarantee if ballot papers are used, the BJP won't come to power," Mayawati said.

The BSP won just two mayoral posts in Aligarh and Meerut, whereas, Congress and Samajwadi Party failed to win a single mayoral seat.

Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday took to Twitter to show that the BJP has won only in areas where EVMs were used.

"BJP has only won 15% seats in Ballot paper areas and 46% in EVM areas," he tweeted.

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan said there was no tampering but a 'setting' in the civic polls.

"The BJP won wherever the EVMs were used, and the SP won wherever ballot papers were used," Khan said, alluding to the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls earlier this year.

Dismissing allegations, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Saturday tore into the opposition parties and said, "While the BJP has maintained its credibility, the Congress is slowly becoming extinct. The results haven't been out yet and they have already started making excuses for their defeat".

Tags: samajwadi party, akhilesh yadav, up civic polls, evms rigged, bjp, azam khan, bahujan samaj party, mayawati
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

MOST POPULAR

1

Pervy dude alert: Chris Pratt warns of social media impostor hitting on female fans

2

Doctors remove 72 coins from Palghar man's stomach

3

Elderly woman arrested for making poisonous Ricin, testing on neighbours

4

Immigrants future of US: Indian-American philanthropist at Naturalization Ceremony

5

Hindu tradition of throwing ‘Holi’ colours may carry health risks

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham