At KCR's mega meeting, suspense over early polls in Telangana to soon end

THE ASIAN AGE / ANI
Published : Sep 2, 2018, 1:22 pm IST
In the run-up to the meeting, roads leading to the venue were decked up with TRS flags and banners of KCR.

 The meeting has received flak from the opposition parties, who have accused the TRS of wasting a huge amount of money for the meeting. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is expected to end the suspense over early elections to the Assembly during the TRS’ blockbuster public meeting today.

The ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) meeting is slated to take place at Kongara Kalan village in Ranga Reddy district, amid speculations about the possibility of early polls to the state legislative assembly.

The 'Pragati Nivedana Sabha' (meeting) will begin around 1 pm and is expected to be attended by as many as 25 lakh people.

In the run-up to the meeting, roads leading to the venue have been decked up with TRS flags, with the city police notifying the routes open for public.

From different parts of the state, 19 roads have been cleared for people to attend the meeting. At the venue, basic amenities like drinking water and toilets have also been arranged for the public.

It is also learnt that many buses are also plying to carry people from different regions of the state to the meeting venue. 

The government has even built sheds for the people who reached the meeting venue a day before. Sound systems, floodlights and LED screens have also been arranged, along with 30 ambulances.

The meeting has received flak from the opposition parties, who have accused the TRS of wasting a huge amount of money for the meeting.

Speaking to ANI, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLC N Ramchander Rao said, "They haven't provided 1 lakh 25 thousand jobs to the people of Telangana as they promised during the election. They didn't give 2BHK houses to the underprivileged people of the state, or 3 acres land to the Dalits. They are instead using public money for their own party campaigns, I'm sure this is taking place with a purpose to take an opportunity to declare early elections in the state."

In addition, senior Congress leader and former Member of Parliament (MP) V Hanumantha Rao said, "I have never seen a government like this before. He (K Chandrashekhar Rao) has not reimbursed fees yet, failed with job promises, Sonia Ji (Sonia Gandhi) had granted him Telangana when he begged to her while she was in power. Now he abuses her."

"They are promising a gathering of around 10 lakh people in the meeting which I'm sure is funded by KCR. They are giving 5-6 thousand rupees each to the ones who are coming from Warangal, Karimnagar," he added.

Tags: k chandrasekhar rao, trs, telangana pragathi nivedana sabha
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

