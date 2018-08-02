The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Aug 02, 2018 | Last Update : 11:38 AM IST

India, Politics

PM’s disruption definition is Oppn shouldn’t raise issues with which govt disagrees: Cong

PTI
Published : Aug 2, 2018, 11:35 am IST
Updated : Aug 2, 2018, 11:34 am IST

Congress spokesperson and senior leader AM Singhvi said the whole nation knows that the Houses were running perfectly without interruption.

Singhvi said the Congress was 'very much for' genuine Indian citizens to be included and 'non-genuine non-citizens' to be excluded in Assam's NRC, but that does not mean that 'there is arbitrary exclusion'. (Photo: PTI)
 Singhvi said the Congress was 'very much for' genuine Indian citizens to be included and 'non-genuine non-citizens' to be excluded in Assam's NRC, but that does not mean that 'there is arbitrary exclusion'. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "definition" of disruption is that the opposition should not raise anything with which the government disagrees.

Congress spokesperson and senior leader AM Singhvi, when asked for his comments on the Prime Minister's remarks about disruptions in Parliament, said the whole nation knows that the Houses were running perfectly without interruption.

Modi, while speaking at an event at the central hall of Parliament, said, "Sadly, when there is noise and chaos in the House, MPs are not able to speak and the loss is of the entire nation."

"Government has the least to lose due to din in Parliament. It is the country which loses the most," the Prime Minister said.

The Congress leader said, "Indeed, last time in the last session, the sabotage and the interruption came from the government when the no-confidence was to be moved. This time there was absolutely no disruption, but the prime minister's definition of disruption is that the opposition should not raise anything with which the government disagrees."

"We are raising the issue, not of NRC (Assam's National Register of Citizens), but of exclusion of genuine Indian citizens, Hindus and Muslims alike. Now, if you don't like that issue you cannot say why the House is disrupted. you did not allow proper discussion," Singhvi said.

He said the Congress was "very much for" genuine Indian citizens to be included and "non-genuine non-citizens" to be excluded in Assam's NRC, but that does not mean that "there is arbitrary exclusion".

Names of over 40 lakh people in Assam do not figure in the draft NRC, which is being prepared to identify illegal migrants in the state.

The second draft of the NRC was published in Guwahati earlier this week.

Opposition Congress and TMC has stalled the functioning of the Rajya Sabha for two days over the issue.

Tags: congress, assam's nrc, am singhvi, pm modi, rajya sabha, disruption in parliament
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Shah Rukh Khan reacts to Priyanka Chopra’s 'engagement' news and it’s too hilarious

2

Pilot daughter's farewell to air hostess mother on last day of job wins hearts

3

SRK says hello Suhana Khan after she comes in spotlight, KJo thanks her

4

Australian woman marries herself in beach ceremony after break-up

5

Bharat: Salman had ‘taunted’ Peecee, but has something special to say about Katrina

more

Editors' Picks

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

Salman Khan and Juhi Chawla in a still from 'Deewana Mastana'.

Salman Khan really wanted to marry Juhi Chawla at one time, but then this happened

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Aishwaya Rai Bachchan kicked off promotions of her upcoming film ‘Fanney Khan’ an and had eventful day on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Aishwarya kicks off duties for Fanney Khan with a bang on eventful day

With their films nearing release, stars from film industry stepped out for promotions in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay, Mouni in their classy best, Anil-Rajkummar’s ‘Lakhan’ moment together

Celebrities stepped out for their Sunday football session in Mumbai and were snapped. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sakshi in attendance as Dhoni shows footy skills with Abhishek, Ishaan, others

Celebrities from various fields attended a screening of the short film ‘Chalo Jeete Hain’ in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay, Kangana, biggies from other fields watch film based on Modi's life

Bollywood celebrities indulged in promotional activities for their films in Mumbai on Friday and were snapped. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

As their ventures’ release dates near, Akshay, Taapsee, DQ, others on duty

In an eventful day, the trailer of upcoming horror-comedy film 'Stree' was unveiled in a quirky manner.

Of saree and cake: Stree trailer unveils with Shraddha and Rajkummar

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham