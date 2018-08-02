The Asian Age | News

Government has least to lose due to din in House, says PM Modi

THE ASIAN AGE.
The Opposition, however, put the blame on the ruling party for the disruptions and alleged that it is using its friendly parties to cause the din.

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Stressing on the effective functioning of Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that the government has the least to lose due to disruptions in the temple of democracy and it is the country which loses the most.      

He also said it is the duty of each parliamentarian to lend voice to the problems of the common man in Parliament and force the government to take steps for their welfare.

The Prime Minister was speaking at an event in the Central Hall of Parliament to confer the best parliamentarian awards for the years 2014 to 2017.

“It is important for MPs to express the voice of the poor and the marginalised. Sadly, when there is noise and chaos in the House, MPs are not able to speak and the loss is of the entire nation,” he said.

Mr Modi further added that the “government has the least to lose due to the din in Parliament. It is the country which loses the most”.

Parliament is a forum to debate and even criticise the government, the Prime Minister said, stressing upon the need for Parliament to function effectively.

“The words spoken in Parliament are on record and they will be a part of the history books. That is why it is important for Parliament to function effectively,” he emphasised.

The Prime Minister’s remarks came in the backdrop of frequent disruptions in Parliament due to the uproar by the Opposition on various issues.

“In a such a big nation, the MPs bring with them the dreams and aspirations of their constituents,” he said.

The budget session of the Parliament saw a near washout because of protests by a united opposition on a variety of issues including demand for granting special category status to Andhra Pradesh.

The Opposition, however, put the blame on the ruling party for the disruptions and alleged that it is using its friendly parties to cause the din.

Among those who received the awards include Najma Heptullah, Hukmdev Narayan Yadav, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Dinesh Trivedi and Bhartruhari Mahtab.

Speaking on the occasion, vice-president M. Venkaiah Naidu called upon the Opposition to be responsible and for the government to become “more responsive”.

