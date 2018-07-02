The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Jul 02, 2018 | Last Update : 04:44 PM IST

India, Politics

PM, BJP can't decide arbitrarily on whether or not to advance LS poll: M Veerappa Moily

PTI
Published : Jul 2, 2018, 3:33 pm IST
Updated : Jul 2, 2018, 3:33 pm IST

Congress leader M Veerappa Moily called on the Opposition to unite for taking on the BJP in the next general elections.

'There is a fear in the mind of Narendra Modi that they (BJP) will lose all the four States, or at least three. With that apprehension and fear psychology, they are thinking on these lines (advancing polls)', Moily alleged. (Photo: PTI | File)
 'There is a fear in the mind of Narendra Modi that they (BJP) will lose all the four States, or at least three. With that apprehension and fear psychology, they are thinking on these lines (advancing polls)', Moily alleged. (Photo: PTI | File)

Hyderabad: Amid the buzz over whether the Narendra Modi-led government would advance the Lok Sabha polls, senior Congress leader M Veerappa Moily on Monday said the BJP and the Prime Minister cannot decide on such a "constitutional issue" arbitrarily for "political expediency".

He also called on the Opposition to unite for taking on the BJP in the next general elections.

It is for all political parties to decide on whether or not to advance the polls, according to the former Union Minister, who said it cannot be taken arbitrarily by the Prime Minister or by one party (BJP).

"It's a very important constitutional issue which cannot be decided arbitrarily by one political party just as a widow of opportunity. The idea is that decision will have to be taken objectively and transparently; it cannot be taken just to suit one individual namely the present PM", Moily told PTI.

The former Karnataka Chief Minister claimed that the BJP is mulling advancing the polls for "political expediency", keeping in mind the Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram, due later this year -- and not to serve the country's interests and the Constitution.

"There is a fear in the mind of Narendra Modi that they (BJP) will lose all the four States, or at least three. With that apprehension and fear psychology, they are thinking on these lines (advancing polls)", Moily alleged.

He also said there should be unity among opposition parties if they are really and genuinely interested in defeating the "communal forces like the BJP" and what he called "dictatorial rule of one person in the country".

"We (opposition parties) will have to oppose together. If that happens, then BJP has no place in Lok Sabha", he said.

"The time has come for all anti-BJP forces to unite. Otherwise, Narendra Modi...BJP...they are a threat to the Opposition, threat to secular parties, secular principles. In view of that, they (opposition parties) have to unite", Moily added.

Tags: narendra modi, 2019 lok sabha elections, bjp, congress, m veerappa moily, opposition parties
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

MOST POPULAR

1

Gwyneth Paltrow expands lifestyle empire with cannabis based products

2

Best a woman can get, Gauri on SRK, Aryan, AbRam; sunkissed Suhana is sight to behold

3

Photo: Look what 'The Boss' Rohit Shetty gifted Ranveer Singh on the set of Simmba

4

Shah Rukh Khan thanks 'dearest' wife Gauri for video reflecting 26 years in Bollywood

5

Muslim woman translates Ramayana to Urdu

more

Editors' Picks

It all started between Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at MET Gala 2016. (Photo: AP)

Nick Jonas loves this Hindi film starring Priyanka Chopra and we also totally do!

Priyanka Chopra with rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas and mother Madhu Chopra outside a restauarant at Bandra Kurla Complex. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas spent the night together, were going to IIFA too?

Kangana Ranaut shops in UK amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot.

Kangana Ranaut goes on shopping spree amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot

The film's producer Karan Johar was trolled when he had shared Akshay Kumar's look to announce Parineeti Chopra's name.

Despite grand welcome to Kesari, Parineeti gets lesser screen than Akshay Kumar

Salman Khan in screenshots from the video.

Watch: Salman is adorable in Boom Floss challenge, Katrina laughs, Daisy teases

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The team of the upcoming film ‘Kedarnath’ held a wrap-up bash in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

It's a wrap: Sushant, Sara and Abhishek are all smiles as they party together

Nita and Mukesh Ambani hosted a grand engagement party for their elder son Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta at their Mumbai home on Saturday evening. The starry guest list included Bollywood's who's who from Shah Rukh-Gauri Khan and their son Aryan Khan, Aamir Khan and wife Kiran Rao, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with their daughter Aaradhya, Ranbir Kapoor, mother Neetu Kapoor, filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, Rekha, Kajol, Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit-Nene among many other top celebs. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Ranbir, Alia, Aishwarya and others lit up Akash Ambani’s engagement

Industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s son Akash ambani got engaged at their residence in Mumbai on Thursday and several Bollywood stars were in attendance. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Gauri, Peecee, Nick, Ranbir, Alia glam Akash, Shloka's engagement up

‘Zero’ director Aanand L Rai celebrated his birthday at a star-studded affair in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

SRK's Zero team are back in Mumbai, and they have a special reason to celebrate

The birthday celebrations of Arjun Kapoor carried on throughout the day at his residence in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun turns year older: Varun with gf Natasha, Janhvi, others celebrate

Arjun Kapoor turned another year older on Tuesday and his close ones made it special for him on the occasion. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Instagram)

‘You're the reason for our strength’: Arjun’s sisters make his birthday special

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham