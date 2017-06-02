All will be well if family issues resolved: Shivpal Singh Yadav

He clarified that he would remain in the party and would work to strengthen it.

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party leader and former minister Shivpal Singh Yadav said on Thursday that if the family gets united, the problems in the Samajwadi Party would get solved on their own.

“I feel that everyone should sit with Netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav), who is head of the family and sort out issues before him. I want him to get due respect and honor as he is the one who made Samajwadi Party and also the family. We are what we are due to him,” he said while talking to reporters.

He asserted that there was no dispute in the family as such. “There is no reason for dispute. Whatever, problems are there, are due to sycophants. Our first priority will be to unite the family,” he said.

Mr Yadav said that his placement in the party was not an issue. “This issue is that Mr Mulayam Singh Yadav should get the respect due to him and those indulging in sycophancy and backbiting should stand exposed,” he said. Talking about his decision to form the “Samajwadi Secular Front,” Mr Shivpal Yadav said that it would be headed by Mr Mulayam Singh Yadav and would put the party on the right track.

He clarified that he would remain in the party and would work to strengthen it. He refuted reports that he would split the Samajwadi Party.

“I am forming a front and not a new party. I am trying to strengthen secular politics,” he added.

He said that the new front would be formed on July 6 and the announcement would be made in Lucknow. Replying to a question, Mr Shivpal Yadav said that those sidelined in the party will be associated with the front while talks will also be held with other parties in order to make the SP strong.