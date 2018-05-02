A govt sensitive towards farmers is the need of the hour: PM Modi to BJP workers

Addressing BJP workers via Namo app, PM Modi said, agriculture and farmer welfare has always been the party's legacy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said,'We have increased Minimum Support Price (MSP) for notified crops to at least 1.5 times that of the production cost.' (Photo: Twitter/@BJP4India)

Bengaluru: On a day when the BJP-led NDA government is organising 'Kisan Kalyan Karyashala' across the country at block-level, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the workers of the state BJP's farmers cell.

Addressing the workers via his app, PM Modi said, agriculture and farmer welfare has always been the BJP's legacy.

"I keep getting complaints regarding Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana from Karnataka, but one of our MPs has done a great work in his constituency with the help of Kisan morcha workers," he said.

The Prime Minister also accused the Karnataka government of being apathetic towards farmers.

“Due to the apathy of Karnataka government, farmers in the state have not got the benefit of 'Fasal Bima Yojna'. A sensitive govt, which works for the development of farmers is needed in Karnataka,” the Prime Minister said.

Highlighting the role of Kisan Morcha activists in reaching out to the farmers, the prime Minister called on them to convince farmers about the need for a government that is sensitive to their issues.

He said, "We have to convince farmers and we will have to give them confidence that this is the time, there should be a government that is sensitive to farmers, that understands their problems...welfare of farmers is its primary responsibility."

Noting that the media has called his government's 2018-19 budget as farmers' budget and budget for rural India, PM Modi said, "Agriculture and farmers' welfare has always been our legacy, it has been our nature, it has been our way of thinking."

In poll-bound Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched his campaign blitzkrieg by addressing three public rallies.

(With PTI inputs)