Dismiss J&K dy CM for remarks on Kathua: Congress

New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday demanded the dismissal of Jammu and Kashmir deputy chief minister Kavinder Gupta for calling the Kathua rape and murder case a minor incident and said his remark displayed the mindset of the BJP and its leaders. Congress spokesperson Sushmita Dev also attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his silence on the issue and urged him to ensure that Mr Gupta was sacked. “It is an absolute blasphemous statement that has come from the deputy chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir on the Kathua rape. Such casualness is the very reason, is the very mindset why young children and women are not safe in this country and if it comes from a person who is holding an important position in the government and administration, it is even more blasphemous and we condemn his statement,” she said.

In another incident of rape, a BJP legislator from Uttar Pradesh is the main accused and is currently in custody. The Congress has been demanding that the Prime Minister should have spoken on the issues instead of remaining quiet. Ms Dev also asked what message the BJP was trying to convey by promoting supporters of the Kathua accused. She added that if the BJP is serious then it should take action immediately. She also expressed shock to see that leaders who had supported the alleged accused in the murder and rape of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua had been placed in the state ministry in a reshuffle on Monday.