The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, May 02, 2018 | Last Update : 06:51 AM IST

India, Politics

Dismiss J&K dy CM for remarks on Kathua: Congress

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 2, 2018, 1:01 am IST
Updated : May 2, 2018, 6:27 am IST

Cong spokesperson Sushmita Dev also attacked the PM over his silence on the issue and urged him to ensure that Mr Gupta was sacked.

Kavinder Gupta (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 Kavinder Gupta (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday demanded the dismissal of Jammu and Kashmir deputy chief minister Kavinder Gupta for calling the Kathua rape and murder case a minor incident and said his remark displayed the mindset of the BJP and its leaders. Congress spokesperson Sushmita Dev also attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his silence on the issue and urged him to ensure that Mr Gupta was sacked. “It is an absolute blasphemous statement that has come from the deputy chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir on the Kathua rape. Such casualness is the very reason, is the very mindset why young children and women are not safe in this country and if it comes from a person who is holding an important position in the government and administration, it is even more blasphemous and we condemn his statement,” she said.

In another incident of rape, a BJP legislator from Uttar Pradesh is the main accused and is currently in custody. The Congress has been demanding that the Prime Minister should have spoken on the issues instead of remaining quiet. Ms Dev also asked what message the BJP was trying to convey by promoting supporters of the Kathua accused. She added that if the BJP is serious then it should take action immediately. She also expressed shock to see that leaders who had supported the alleged accused in the murder and rape of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua had been placed in the state ministry in a reshuffle on Monday.

Tags: kavinder gupta, sushmita dev, narendra modi

MOST POPULAR

1

Watch: Terrifying moment man is attacked by lion in front of screaming onlookers

2

Dogs may cause urinary tract infections, says study

3

Google marks Dadasaheb Phalke's birthday with Doodle

4

Tripura CM says people should keep cows, not run after government jobs, Twitter reacts

5

Hrithik Roshan shares his Michael Jackson memory on World Dance Day, see pic

more

Editors' Picks

Anushka Sharma in a still from 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil'.

Happy Birthday Anushka Sharma: The woman with one life, many roles

Poster of 'Kalank'.

This member of Nawab family joins Kalank team Varun, Alia, Sanjay, Madhuri

'Daas Dev' trailer launch.

Daas Dev: Richa, Aditi’s cold war affects promotions; Sudhir ignores film for London

Farah Khan on the sets of 'Dhadak' with Ishaan Khatter and Sridevi's daughter Janhvi.

Janhvi Kapoor steps into mom Sridevi’s shoes for Sonam Kapoor’s wedding?

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone at Mijwan fashion show. (Photo: Instagram)

Viral video: Ranbir Kapoor manages to poke Deepika Padukone years after break up

more

ALSO FROMLife

Men and women around the globe reveal the jobs that are becoming increasingly rare, particularly as technology transforms societies. (Photo: AFP)

Labour Day: Disappearing jobs of yesterday

From the death of polar bear Inuka to first time two Andean bear babies see outside world, here are animals who were in news this week. (Photos: AP/ PTI)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

On the day of Sant Jordi, people give one another a rose or a book. The Generalitat in Plaça de Sant Jaume is open to the public and there is a large rose market in the palace and around it, where people can buy both books and roses. (Photo: AP)

Saint Jordi Day: Celebrating love, flowers and books in Spain

Duchess of Cambridge gave birth to healthy baby boy — a third child for Kate and Prince William and fifth in line to the British throne. (Photos: AP)

Royal Birth: Prince Willam and Kate Middleton welcome healthy baby boy

Commonly referred to as the Water Festival, Maha Thingyan allows people to celebrate the Burmese New Year. (Photos: AP)

Myanmar Water Festival: Revelers celebrate descent of Thagyamin to Earth.

From polar bear cub Nanook making first appearance to stark picture of swan nesting amidst rubbish, here are animals who grabbed headlines. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham