The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, May 02, 2018 | Last Update : 06:51 AM IST

India, Politics

Centre puts on hold Siddharamaiah’s move on separate state flag

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 2, 2018, 1:13 am IST
Updated : May 2, 2018, 6:26 am IST

BJP hopes to turn tide with PM holding at least 15 rallies in K’taka.

PM Narendra Modi being presented a traditional headgear by BJP workers at an election campaign rally ahead of Karnataka polls, in Udupi on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)
 PM Narendra Modi being presented a traditional headgear by BJP workers at an election campaign rally ahead of Karnataka polls, in Udupi on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Moving in swiftly to block Karnataka chief minister Siddharamaiah’s attempts to invoke the “Kannada pride” before the high stake elections, the Centre on Tuesday put on hold the state government’s proposal to approve an official flag for the state citing the model code of conduct.

Invoking Kannada pride, Mr Siddaramaiah had on Monday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to approve the state flag. Mr Modi during an interaction with party’s state leaders last week had said that he was a Kannadiga and wanted to learn the language. Mr Modi, who began campaigning in the state from Tuesday, promised a “Swachchh, Sundar and Surakshit Karnataka”. Mr Modi also praised former prime minister and JD(S) chief HD Deve Gowda further fuelling speculation of a possible BJP-JD(S) post poll alliance.

“Congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has declared himself a Kannadiga. Becoming Kannadiga means accepting Kannada language, naada geete (state anthem), naadadwaja (state flag),” said the Karnataka chief minister. “Will you become true Kannadiga by giving approval to Karnataka’s nada dwaja? #AnswerMadiModi,” Mr Siddaramaiah tweeted in Kannada.

Meanwhile the BJP, which was apparently lagging behind in Karnataka is now expecting to turn the tide with the Prime Minister going full throttle and is expected hold at least 15 rallies in the state where election is scheduled on May 12. Mr Modi had rejected opinion polls predictions of a hung assembly in the state and had predicted that the BJP will come to power.

Sources disclosed the latest feedback with the saffron parties poll managers suggest that the party will emerge as the single largest party after the polls. With Mr Modi’s now taking control of the high decibel campaign, BJP’s poll strategists are hoping that he will swing in floating voters, including the youths, in the saffron party’s favour. A survey had revealed that each constituency has nearly 10,000 to 15,000 new voters and Mr Modi remains the favourite politician of maximum of these new voters.

Tags: siddaramaiah, narendra modi

MOST POPULAR

1

Watch: Terrifying moment man is attacked by lion in front of screaming onlookers

2

Dogs may cause urinary tract infections, says study

3

Google marks Dadasaheb Phalke's birthday with Doodle

4

Tripura CM says people should keep cows, not run after government jobs, Twitter reacts

5

Hrithik Roshan shares his Michael Jackson memory on World Dance Day, see pic

more

Editors' Picks

Anushka Sharma in a still from 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil'.

Happy Birthday Anushka Sharma: The woman with one life, many roles

Poster of 'Kalank'.

This member of Nawab family joins Kalank team Varun, Alia, Sanjay, Madhuri

'Daas Dev' trailer launch.

Daas Dev: Richa, Aditi’s cold war affects promotions; Sudhir ignores film for London

Farah Khan on the sets of 'Dhadak' with Ishaan Khatter and Sridevi's daughter Janhvi.

Janhvi Kapoor steps into mom Sridevi’s shoes for Sonam Kapoor’s wedding?

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone at Mijwan fashion show. (Photo: Instagram)

Viral video: Ranbir Kapoor manages to poke Deepika Padukone years after break up

more

ALSO FROMLife

Men and women around the globe reveal the jobs that are becoming increasingly rare, particularly as technology transforms societies. (Photo: AFP)

Labour Day: Disappearing jobs of yesterday

From the death of polar bear Inuka to first time two Andean bear babies see outside world, here are animals who were in news this week. (Photos: AP/ PTI)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

On the day of Sant Jordi, people give one another a rose or a book. The Generalitat in Plaça de Sant Jaume is open to the public and there is a large rose market in the palace and around it, where people can buy both books and roses. (Photo: AP)

Saint Jordi Day: Celebrating love, flowers and books in Spain

Duchess of Cambridge gave birth to healthy baby boy — a third child for Kate and Prince William and fifth in line to the British throne. (Photos: AP)

Royal Birth: Prince Willam and Kate Middleton welcome healthy baby boy

Commonly referred to as the Water Festival, Maha Thingyan allows people to celebrate the Burmese New Year. (Photos: AP)

Myanmar Water Festival: Revelers celebrate descent of Thagyamin to Earth.

From polar bear cub Nanook making first appearance to stark picture of swan nesting amidst rubbish, here are animals who grabbed headlines. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham