Centre puts on hold Siddharamaiah’s move on separate state flag

BJP hopes to turn tide with PM holding at least 15 rallies in K’taka.

PM Narendra Modi being presented a traditional headgear by BJP workers at an election campaign rally ahead of Karnataka polls, in Udupi on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Moving in swiftly to block Karnataka chief minister Siddharamaiah’s attempts to invoke the “Kannada pride” before the high stake elections, the Centre on Tuesday put on hold the state government’s proposal to approve an official flag for the state citing the model code of conduct.

Invoking Kannada pride, Mr Siddaramaiah had on Monday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to approve the state flag. Mr Modi during an interaction with party’s state leaders last week had said that he was a Kannadiga and wanted to learn the language. Mr Modi, who began campaigning in the state from Tuesday, promised a “Swachchh, Sundar and Surakshit Karnataka”. Mr Modi also praised former prime minister and JD(S) chief HD Deve Gowda further fuelling speculation of a possible BJP-JD(S) post poll alliance.

“Congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has declared himself a Kannadiga. Becoming Kannadiga means accepting Kannada language, naada geete (state anthem), naadadwaja (state flag),” said the Karnataka chief minister. “Will you become true Kannadiga by giving approval to Karnataka’s nada dwaja? #AnswerMadiModi,” Mr Siddaramaiah tweeted in Kannada.

Meanwhile the BJP, which was apparently lagging behind in Karnataka is now expecting to turn the tide with the Prime Minister going full throttle and is expected hold at least 15 rallies in the state where election is scheduled on May 12. Mr Modi had rejected opinion polls predictions of a hung assembly in the state and had predicted that the BJP will come to power.

Sources disclosed the latest feedback with the saffron parties poll managers suggest that the party will emerge as the single largest party after the polls. With Mr Modi’s now taking control of the high decibel campaign, BJP’s poll strategists are hoping that he will swing in floating voters, including the youths, in the saffron party’s favour. A survey had revealed that each constituency has nearly 10,000 to 15,000 new voters and Mr Modi remains the favourite politician of maximum of these new voters.