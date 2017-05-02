Welcome me with cleanliness, not flowers, says Yogi Adityanath

Yogi also said that for him, politics was a responsibility and a duty and not a position meant for enjoyment.

Lucknow: UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday asked party workers not to welcome him and his ministers with flowers during their visits to various districts. “Instead, you should welcome us with a cleanliness campaign. A day before a minister visits a district; you should carry out a cleanliness campaign and then take the minister there. I will also come and then you can tell me about the problems specific to that area”, he said while inaugurating the two-day state executive meeting of the UP BJP here. The chief minister said that this would not only give an impetus to the Swachchh Bharat campaign but would also ensure the involvement of the common people.

“We have the model of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and we simply have to follow it,” the Uttar Pradesh chief minister said.

The chief minister said that the era of nepotism and appeasement had ended and the politics of development was being supported. “Our government is working for the people and on the ideology of our party. I can assure you that we will never disturb anyone who follows the rules”, he said.

He also said that for him, politics was a responsibility and a duty and not a position meant for enjoyment.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath further referred to his decision of banning illegal slaughter houses and said that it was beyond his comprehension why the previous government had not implemented the NGT order.



“Some people told me that the ban would adversely affect the health of people. I am a vegetarian but am not less healthy than others. In fact, I am more energetic when it comes to working”, he pointed out.



The chief minister stated that the system in the education and health sector in the state had been completely derailed. “Within 100 days, we will set it back on the rails. Doctors will have to attend to patients and teachers will have to teach the students”, he announced.



Earlier in the day, the chief minister had said that photographs of teachers should be put up on walls of government schools in order to check proxy teaching.



The chief minister said that his government was determined to implement the Lok Sankalp Patra and work had already begun. “We have waived loans of farmers, set up Anti-Romeo Squads and started clearing cane dues.



Yogi Adityanath said that he and his ministers were working till after midnight every day to fulfill the aspirations of the people and assured a visible change within 100 days. “And no one is complaining or even blinking at our late night meetings”, he said.

The chief minister said that his ministers would soon start touring the state to integrate the state and central welfare schemes.