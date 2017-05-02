The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, May 02, 2017 | Last Update : 03:30 AM IST

India, Politics

Welcome me with cleanliness, not flowers, says Yogi Adityanath

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 2, 2017, 2:07 am IST
Updated : May 2, 2017, 2:03 am IST

Yogi also said that for him, politics was a responsibility and a duty and not a position meant for enjoyment.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo: AP)
 UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo: AP)

Lucknow: UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday asked party workers not to welcome him and his ministers with flowers during their visits to various districts. “Instead, you should welcome us with a cleanliness campaign. A day before a minister visits a district; you should carry out a cleanliness campaign and then take the minister there. I will also come and then you can tell me about the problems specific to that area”, he said while inaugurating the two-day state executive meeting of the UP BJP here. The chief minister said that this would not only give an impetus to the Swachchh Bharat campaign but would also ensure the involvement of the common people.

“We have the model of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and we simply have to follow it,” the Uttar Pradesh chief minister said.

The chief minister said that the era of nepotism and appeasement had ended and the politics of development was being supported. “Our government is working for the people and on the ideology of our party. I can assure you that we will never disturb anyone who follows the rules”, he said.

He also said that for him, politics was a responsibility and a duty and not a position meant for enjoyment.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath further referred to his decision of banning illegal slaughter houses and said that it was beyond his comprehension why the previous government had not implemented the NGT order.
 
“Some people told me that the ban would adversely affect the health of people. I am a vegetarian but am not less healthy than others. In fact, I am more energetic when it comes to working”, he pointed out.
 
The chief minister stated that the system in the education and health sector in the state had been completely derailed. “Within 100 days, we will set it back on the rails. Doctors will have to attend to patients and teachers will have to teach the students”, he announced.
 
Earlier in the day, the chief minister had said that photographs of teachers should be put up on walls of government schools in order to check proxy teaching.
 
The chief minister said that his government was determined to implement the Lok Sankalp Patra and work had already begun. “We have waived loans of farmers, set up Anti-Romeo Squads and started clearing cane dues.
 
Yogi Adityanath said that he and his ministers were working till after midnight every day to fulfill the aspirations of the people and assured a visible change within 100 days. “And no one is complaining or even blinking at our late night meetings”, he said.

The chief minister said that his ministers would soon start touring the state to integrate the state and central welfare schemes.

Tags: yogi adityanath, swachchh bharat, narendra modi

MOST POPULAR

1

2nd tallest flag post comes up in Maharashtra's Kolhapur

2

Pak: Epigraph from ‘Godfather’ in Panama verdict irks Nawaz Sharif

3

New features grace WhatsApp Beta

4

Schools requested to establish seed banks: Directorate of Education

5

Your keyless car can be hacked for as low as $20

more

Editors' Picks

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

more

ALSO FROMSports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham