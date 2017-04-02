The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Apr 02, 2017 | Last Update : 03:42 AM IST

India, Politics

No one insulted me like Akhilesh, says Mulayam Singh Yadav

THE ASIAN AGE. | AMITA VERMA
Published : Apr 2, 2017, 3:07 am IST
Updated : Apr 2, 2017, 3:05 am IST

Mulayam said that he has never felt as insulted in his life as he did during the five years of Akhilesh’s term as CM.

SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav speaks at a function in Mainpuri. (Photo: PTI)
 SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav speaks at a function in Mainpuri. (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav on Saturday fired a fresh salvo at his son and party president Akhilesh Yadav, rekindling the 10-month old family feud.

Speaking to party workers in his bastion of Mainpuri, the 77-year-old leader said that he has never felt as insulted in his life as he did during the five years of Akhilesh’s term as CM.

“I allowed Akhilesh to become chief minister when no father has handed over the reins of power to his son. However, Akhilesh became arrogant… He continued insulting me for five years and talked to me only for five minutes… I have never been humiliated so much in my life,” he said, and added, “Akhilesh ditched me. Why are you all surprised? He sacked his uncle (Shivpal) too”.

This is the first time after the elections that Mr Mulayam Singh Yadav has spoken out against his son, clearly indicating that while the family feud continues to simmer, faultlines have deepened further in the party reeling from the drubbing it received in the Assembly elections last month.

Mr Mulayam Singh Yadav appeared to support a statement made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an election campaign rally, where the BJP leader had criticised Akhilesh and asked how anyone could trust a person who wasn’t faithful to his father.

“Prime Minister Modi had said this in his election campaign and the BJP benefited from this,” he said.

He further said that, “He removed me form the post of party president and the ministers and legislators supported him because he was the chief minister”.

Mr Mulayam Singh said that he had warned Akhilesh that Prof. Ram Gopal Yadav would destroy his career and that is exactly what has happened.

“Those having no vote base are hatching a conspiracy against me. But he (Ram Gopal Yadav) should understand that I rely on the masses, and not him, now.”

“Some sections are suggesting floating of a new party but I have to see what ‘my people want,” he said.

Mr Mulayam Singh Yadav also said there was a conspiracy against him and asked supporters to wait for some time before decisions were taken.

“I did not intervene in what happened in the last few months but I have to speak here so that ‘my people’ do not find fault with me,” he said.

Mr Mulayam Singh Yadav has avoided making a statement against his son, evidently in the hope that the latter would accept his mistakes. However, his patience seems to be giving way now.

Mr Yadav’s statement is bound to encourage the anti-Akhilesh lobby in the SP to demand that he hand back the post of party president to his father.

SP MLC Madhukar Jetley said in Lucknow that as promised earlier, Mr Akhilesh Yadav should hand back the party to his father so that party workers can start preparing for their comeback.

Tags: mulayam singh yadav, akhilesh yadav, narendra modi, shivpal yadav
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

MOST POPULAR

1

Men, this penis size will make you have the best sex

2

Porn website will now protect your identity, hide your kinky fantasies

3

FBI releases never-seen-before 9/11 Pentagon photos

4

Man sets Guinness record most hamburgers eaten in one minute

5

Imtiaz Ali-Shah Rukh Khan film seems to have found its title!

more

Editors' Picks

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

While the ICC is set to hold clear-the-air talks between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, the new exchanges are likely to complicate their efforts to broker peace between the top two-ranked Test teams. (Photo: PTI)

Steve Smith rubbishes Virat Kohli’s allegations over Australia’s DRS tactics

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Numerous Bollywood stars made an appearance at the Zee Cine Awards which is set to be telecast on Saturday.

Zee Cine Awards: Bollywood stars give dazzling performances

The entire team of the much anticipated film 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' held a grand audio launch event of the film in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Prabhas, Rajamouli, Rana, others launch Baahubali 2 audio in grand fashion

Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and several other stars were spotted arriving for the birthday bash of Alia Bhatt at her residence on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars celebrate with Alia Bhatt as she turns a year older

Numerous stars from the film industry were seen celebrating the festival of Holi in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars have a rocking time as they celebrate Holi

'MYL', a song from the film 'Noor which has been sung and performed by Sonakshi Sinha, Badshah and Diljit Dosanjh was shot in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonakshi, Diljit, Badshah get grooving as they shoot for Noor song

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt were all excited as they welcomed Bollywood stars for a screening of the film. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun and Alia are delighted as they host Badrinath Ki Dulhania screening

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham