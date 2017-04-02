The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Apr 02, 2017 | Last Update : 03:49 PM IST

India, Politics

Even Muslims have realised terrorism is an attempt to defame Islam: Rajnath

ANI
Published : Apr 2, 2017, 3:11 pm IST
Updated : Apr 2, 2017, 3:15 pm IST

Stating that Pak sponsored terrorists are using social media to gather crowds, Singh urged the Kashmiri youth not to get influenced by them.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

On Board: Asserting that security forces are giving a befitting reply to the terrorists, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said even the Muslims have realised that terrorism is an attempt to defame Islam.

"The security forces are giving befitting reply to the terrorists. Even the Muslims have realised that terrorism is an attempt to defame Islam. The security forces are responding to terrorism in an appropriate manner. The entire country is united against terrorism," Singh said en route Kerala where he shall attend a programme organised by BKV to mark the Navathi celebration of senior leader P Parameshwaran.

Asserting that Pakistan sponsored terrorists are using social media to gather crowds, Singh earlier on Friday urged the Kashmiri youth not to get influenced by them.

"Pakistan sponsored terrorists are trying to create panic in Jammu and Kashmir. They are trying to destabilize. We are replying in the same manner. There is a new trend to pelt stones on security forces during the anti-terror operations. They are being influenced by Pakistani forces. I appeal to them to not be influenced. Pakistan groups are using social media to gather crowd," he said.

Stating that terrorism is being dealt with the way it should be, Rajnath said India will be successful in this.

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) SP Vaid on Saturday alleged that Pakistan is responsible for instigating the youth of the Kashmir Valley to pelt stones during encounters.

"There is misuse of social media by the people, who are inimical to the peace of valley and our country. As the encounter starts, they start using social media, instigating young boys to reach the place of encounter and throw stones so that terrorists can get out of the spot. Some of these accounts have been traced across (Pakistan)," Vaid said.

He said that the armed forces keep on changing their strategies to tackle the unrest in the valley, adding their experience of previous years helps them to handle the situation.

Tags: rajnath singh, terrorism, kashmir unrest, social media
Location: India, Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

When Hugh Jackman played real-life superhero, saved Zac Efron's life

2

Fungus that devours plastic may help clean environment

3

Asia's largest tulip garden opens for tourists in Kashmir

4

Pak ex-minister Rehman Malik becomes victim of April Fool's Day prank!

5

Trudeau's response to Matthew Perry beating him up in school is hilarious

more

Editors' Picks

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

While the ICC is set to hold clear-the-air talks between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, the new exchanges are likely to complicate their efforts to broker peace between the top two-ranked Test teams. (Photo: PTI)

Steve Smith rubbishes Virat Kohli’s allegations over Australia’s DRS tactics

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Numerous Bollywood stars made an appearance at the Zee Cine Awards which is set to be telecast on Saturday.

Zee Cine Awards: Bollywood stars give dazzling performances

The entire team of the much anticipated film 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' held a grand audio launch event of the film in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Prabhas, Rajamouli, Rana, others launch Baahubali 2 audio in grand fashion

Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and several other stars were spotted arriving for the birthday bash of Alia Bhatt at her residence on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars celebrate with Alia Bhatt as she turns a year older

Numerous stars from the film industry were seen celebrating the festival of Holi in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars have a rocking time as they celebrate Holi

'MYL', a song from the film 'Noor which has been sung and performed by Sonakshi Sinha, Badshah and Diljit Dosanjh was shot in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonakshi, Diljit, Badshah get grooving as they shoot for Noor song

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt were all excited as they welcomed Bollywood stars for a screening of the film. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun and Alia are delighted as they host Badrinath Ki Dulhania screening

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham