India, Politics

Delhi: AAP leader Sanjay Singh slapped by woman party worker

PTI
Published : Apr 2, 2017, 9:15 pm IST
Updated : Apr 2, 2017, 9:18 pm IST

Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh. (Photo: File)
 Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh was on Sunday slapped by a woman party worker who claimed she was not allowed to raise the issue of alleged corruption in poll ticket distribution in the party.

Simran Bedi, a party volunteer from Rajouri Garden Assembly constituency, said she slapped Singh as the party did not allow her to raise the issue despite several attempts.

Singh was campaigning for the party for Rajouri Garden Assembly bypoll.

"I slapped Sanjay Singh as all my attempts to raise the issue of alleged corruption in the party went unheard. I tried meeting the top brass including Arvind Kejriwal and Sanjay Singh, but no one was willing to listen to me," she said.

Bedi was aspiring to contest the MCD polls.

Reacting to the incident, AAP's Delhi unit convener Dilip Pandey said, "The incident was shameful and we condemn it strongly. No amount of verbal or physical assault shall stop AAP's road to victory in Rajouri Garden bypoll".

The police said it received a PCR call from AAP's Tilak Nagar MLA Jarnail Singh saying party leader Sanjay Singh was assaulted by a woman.

"We have not received any written complaint from Sanjay Singh yet. We are inquiring into the matter," the officer said.

