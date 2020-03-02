JD-U will contest 2020 polls with NDA: Nitish Kumar

He gave the statement while addressing JD-U) workers meet at Patna’s Gandhi Maidan on the occasion of his 69th birthday.

Patna: Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday said that the JD-U in Bihar would contest the Assembly elections with NDA and “win more than 200 seats.”

He gave the statement while addressing JD-U) workers meet at Patna’s Gandhi Maidan on the occasion of his 69th birthday. While showcasing the achievements of his government, Mr Nitish Kumar said, “The state government has worked for the upliftment of every class in the state. There has been development with justice here. In the field of education also, the scenario has changed. Uniform and cycle distribution schemes have increased the confidence of students, especially girls, who can be seen attending classes even in rural areas”, chief minister Nitish Kumar said.

The meeting at the Gandhi Maidan also saw participation of booth level workers from across the state.

The rally organised by the JD-U is being seen as a major show of strength ahead of Assembly elections slated to be held in October-November this year. According to JD-U leaders here, the mammoth political event ahead of state elections will serve as a befitting reply to Opposition parties which has been involved in a campaign against the NDA.

“Earlier, people used to talk only about jungle raj in Bihar, but now law and order has improved. The crime ratio in the state is among the lowest in the country,” chief minister Kumar said.

Mr Nitish Kumar, during the event, also said that the state legislative Assembly recently passed a unanimous resolution against NRC and NPR and there was no need to lose patience on the issue of CAA since the matter was before the court.

“The NPR will be done on the basis of 2010 format and a resolution regarding the issue has been passed in the state Assembly,” chief Minister Kumar said.

Bihar had become the first NDA-ruled state to pass a resolution to implement the NPR in 2010 format with the inclusion of transgender column. The Assembly has also passed a resolution that NRC will not be implemented in Bihar.

The NPR work has to be completed across the country between April 1 and September 30. In Bihar, the exercise to update the NPR will take place between May 15 and 28.