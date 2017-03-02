The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Mar 02, 2017 | Last Update : 04:54 AM IST

India, Politics

UP polls: Captain Akhilesh faces crucial test in slog overs

THE ASIAN AGE. | AMITA VERMA
Published : Mar 2, 2017, 1:24 am IST
Updated : Mar 2, 2017, 3:34 am IST

Winning in last 2 phases vital to justify his decisions as SP chief.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav addresses an election rally in Deoria district. (Photo: PTI)
 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav addresses an election rally in Deoria district. (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: The last two phases of elections in Uttar Pradesh will put chief minister Akhilesh Yadav’s leadership skills to test. The decision he took immediately after becoming the president of Samajwadi Party two months ago will now have a direct bearing on the elections in these phases.

One of the major decisions that triggered off the war in the Samajwadi family was the merger of the Qaumi Ekta Dal (QED). The chief minister vehemently opposed the alliance and later denied tickets to the Ansari brother when he assumed the leadership of his party.

The Qaumi Ekta Dal has now merged into the BSP and Mukhtar Ansari, his son Abbas Ansari and brother Sigbatullah Ansari are now contesting on BSP tickets.

“We are upset with the Samajwadi Party for insulting us. It was the SP leaders who sought our support in the Rajya Sabha elections and then insisted on the merger. They should have sorted out these issues in the family first. Moreover, if Mr Akhilesh Yadav was so averse to us, why did he send his emissary to my father and uncle (both MLAs) to sign affidavits in his favour for the Election Commission?” asks Abbas Ansari who is contesting the Ghosi seat.

The QED president Afzal Ansari is intensively campaigning for the BSP and against the SP in about a dozen district of Uttar Pradesh. “The decision to keep the QED out of SP is going to boomerang on SP. If Akhilesh can campaign for the likes of Gayatri Prajapati, the Ansari brothers certainly have a better stature,” said a veteran SP leader.

Another decision taken by Mr Akhilesh Yadav was denying tickets to senior ministers Ambika Chaudhary, Narad Rai, Shadab Fatima, Vijay Misra and a dozen others. All these leaders are either campaigning for the BSP in their constituencies or not campaigning for SP.

It is perhaps because of these decisions that Samajwadi patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav did not campaign in the elections except for his brother Shivpal Yadav and daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav.

Mr Mulayam did not even visit Azamgarh, his own Parliamentary constituency. Mr Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday held seven rallies in Azamgarh to make up for his father’s absence but the response, sources say, was ‘tepid’.

“Azamgarh, incidentally, is also the hometown of Mr Amar Singh who has been insulted by Mr Akhilesh Yadav. The Thakurs in Azamgarh and adjoining areas have taken this as an insult to the community and are working against SP,” said a local leader.

In eastern UP, if the Samajwadi Party’s performance is not up to expectations, the leadership of Mr Akhilesh Yadav will be under a cloud.

It will also give his detractors within the party a reason to blame him for the polls and the going may not be exactly smooth for the young leader in the coming months.

Tags: akhilesh yadav, mukhtar ansari, gayatri prajapati
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

MOST POPULAR

1

Hrithik bats for Yami, says 'can't wait' to see her other side in Sarkar 3!

2

Watch: Virender Sehwag’s old video praising Pakistan goes viral

3

Gautam Gambhir condemns mocking of Gurmehar Kaur

4

Courted on social media, married in India, man set to be deported to Pak

5

Daljit Singh’s job in line after ICC’s ‘poor’ rating for Pune pitch

more

Editors' Picks

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

The alleged mastermind Dalvinder Singh alias Babbl Randhawa. (Photo: Facebook/Babbl Randhawa)

Punjab: 5 shoot dead financier, brag about murder in videos posted on FB

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt promoted their upcoming romantic film 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' on two reality shows on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Alia bring the house down as they promote Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Damien Chazelle, Emma Stone and Casey Affleck.

Oscars 2017: Winners shine bright as they take home the most sought after trophy!

Tiger Shroff was snapped at the Super Fight League competition in Mumbai on Friday where his mother Ayesha and sister Krishna were also spotted along with him. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Tiger Shroff lands perfect flying kicks at Super Fight League

With 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' gearing up for release on March 10, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt landed on the sets of the music-based reality show 'Dil Hai Hindustani' on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun and Alia promote Badrinath Ki Dulhania on Dil Hai Hindustani

Bollywood stars were snapped in Mumbai as they exercised their votes for the BMC polls on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh, Ranveer, Shraddha, other stars cast their vote for BMC polls

Govinda had a special moment with a character dressed as his iconic character Raja Babu, when he recently featured on the reality show 'Indian Idol' to promote his film 'Aa Gaya Hero'. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Govinda meets his iconic character Raja Babu on Indian Idol

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham