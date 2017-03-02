The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Mar 02, 2017 | Last Update : 03:31 PM IST

India, Politics

SP, BJP failures so far, will lose in UP polls: Asaduddin Owaisi

PTI
Published : Mar 2, 2017, 2:36 pm IST
Updated : Mar 2, 2017, 2:37 pm IST

Owaisi refused to comment on the narrative on possible fractured verdict in Uttar Pradesh.

AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi. (File photo)
 AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi. (File photo)

Hyderabad: As Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections head into the final stretch, AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi says he forsees both the ruling Samajwadi Party and BJP losing at the hustings.

"I definitely foresee Samajwadi Party losing along with BJP," the Hyderabad Lok Sabha member told PTI.

Owaisi alleged that during their five-year and nearly three year tenures respectively, SP in Uttar Pradesh and the BJP at the Centre have failed in governance, and in controlling communalism and providing jobs.

"They (SP and BJP) have been failures so far," he said.

Asked if his party is open to the idea of aligning with Mayawati's BSP in post-poll scenario, Owaisi declined to be drawn into the issue, saying he has no "knowledge" what the poll verdict would be like.

"This question can only be answered on March 11 when the results come because first of all, I (AIMIM) have to win seats. We will decide when the verdict comes," he said.

Owaisi refused to comment on the narrative on possible fractured verdict in Uttar Pradesh, saying results on March 11 would "throw every thing in right perspective".

Tags: asaduddin owaisi, up polls, samajwadi party, bjp
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

MOST POPULAR

1

Man in NY gets Rs 66000 for watching couples have sex

2

Eek! Mouse delays London-to-San Francisco flight for 4 hours

3

Mahesh Bhatt receives death calls for Alia, extortionist arrested following police help

4

Oprah Winfrey hints at running for President

5

Man’s 'best friend' puts its life in line, fights a leopard

more

Editors' Picks

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

The alleged mastermind Dalvinder Singh alias Babbl Randhawa. (Photo: Facebook/Babbl Randhawa)

Punjab: 5 shoot dead financier, brag about murder in videos posted on FB

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt promoted their upcoming romantic film 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' on two reality shows on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Alia bring the house down as they promote Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Damien Chazelle, Emma Stone and Casey Affleck.

Oscars 2017: Winners shine bright as they take home the most sought after trophy!

Tiger Shroff was snapped at the Super Fight League competition in Mumbai on Friday where his mother Ayesha and sister Krishna were also spotted along with him. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Tiger Shroff lands perfect flying kicks at Super Fight League

With 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' gearing up for release on March 10, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt landed on the sets of the music-based reality show 'Dil Hai Hindustani' on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun and Alia promote Badrinath Ki Dulhania on Dil Hai Hindustani

Bollywood stars were snapped in Mumbai as they exercised their votes for the BMC polls on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh, Ranveer, Shraddha, other stars cast their vote for BMC polls

Govinda had a special moment with a character dressed as his iconic character Raja Babu, when he recently featured on the reality show 'Indian Idol' to promote his film 'Aa Gaya Hero'. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Govinda meets his iconic character Raja Babu on Indian Idol

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham