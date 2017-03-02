The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Mar 02, 2017 | Last Update : 04:54 AM IST

India, Politics

Nitish Kumar will not bat for SP-Congress in UP

THE ASIAN AGE. | SREEPARNA CHAKRABARTY
Published : Mar 2, 2017, 12:56 am IST
Updated : Mar 2, 2017, 3:27 am IST

JD(U) sources said that while Mr Kumar was trying to work out a broad coalition of anti-Modi forces ahead of the 2019 general elections.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (Photo: PTI)
 Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar will not campaign for the SP-Congress alliance in Uttar Pradesh despite a request from Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad to do so.

The Bihar chief minister was apparently miffed at his party being denied “even five seats” in the coalition following which the JD(U) decided not to contest the polls at all.

Meanwhile, the bonhomie between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mr Kumar continued with the PM wishing him on his 66th birthday on Wednesday.

JD(U) sources said that Mr Kumar was not happy at the treatment meted out to his party by the SP which behaved like the “big brother”, while alliance talks were on.

The Congress wanted Mr Kumar, who has a strong support base among the Kurmis, to help it in eastern UP which goes to the polls in the last two phases. It has already roped in RJD chief Lalu Prasad, an alliance partner in Bihar, to campaign in UP.

Constituting about 9 per cent of Uttar Pradesh’s population, the Kurmis make up 24 per cent of the state’s other backward classes population and dominate the state’s eastern part which goes to the polls on March 4 and March 8.

JD(U) sources said that while Mr Kumar was trying to work out a broad coalition of anti-Modi forces ahead of the 2019 general elections, he would not be campaigning for the alliance in UP.

The party has in fact expelled former JD(U) UP unit’s president Suresh Niranjan Bhaiyya for his statement that the party supported the SP-Congress alliance candidates.

Tags: nitish kumar, ghulam nabi azad, narendra modi, lalu prasad yadav
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Hrithik bats for Yami, says 'can't wait' to see her other side in Sarkar 3!

2

Watch: Virender Sehwag’s old video praising Pakistan goes viral

3

Gautam Gambhir condemns mocking of Gurmehar Kaur

4

Courted on social media, married in India, man set to be deported to Pak

5

Daljit Singh’s job in line after ICC’s ‘poor’ rating for Pune pitch

more

Editors' Picks

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

The alleged mastermind Dalvinder Singh alias Babbl Randhawa. (Photo: Facebook/Babbl Randhawa)

Punjab: 5 shoot dead financier, brag about murder in videos posted on FB

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt promoted their upcoming romantic film 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' on two reality shows on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Alia bring the house down as they promote Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Damien Chazelle, Emma Stone and Casey Affleck.

Oscars 2017: Winners shine bright as they take home the most sought after trophy!

Tiger Shroff was snapped at the Super Fight League competition in Mumbai on Friday where his mother Ayesha and sister Krishna were also spotted along with him. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Tiger Shroff lands perfect flying kicks at Super Fight League

With 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' gearing up for release on March 10, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt landed on the sets of the music-based reality show 'Dil Hai Hindustani' on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun and Alia promote Badrinath Ki Dulhania on Dil Hai Hindustani

Bollywood stars were snapped in Mumbai as they exercised their votes for the BMC polls on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh, Ranveer, Shraddha, other stars cast their vote for BMC polls

Govinda had a special moment with a character dressed as his iconic character Raja Babu, when he recently featured on the reality show 'Indian Idol' to promote his film 'Aa Gaya Hero'. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Govinda meets his iconic character Raja Babu on Indian Idol

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham