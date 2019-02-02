Saturday, Feb 02, 2019 | Last Update : 03:02 PM IST

India, Politics

Several injured in stampede at Bengal Modi rally

PTI
Published : Feb 2, 2019, 2:52 pm IST
Updated : Feb 2, 2019, 3:02 pm IST

PM Modi was addressing the well-attended rally of the Matua community.

The situation was caused by hundreds of supporters who were standing outside the venue tried to barge into the inner ring of the rally ground, leading to commotion. (Photo: ANI)
 The situation was caused by hundreds of supporters who were standing outside the venue tried to barge into the inner ring of the rally ground, leading to commotion. (Photo: ANI)

Thakurnagar (West Bengal): Prime Minister Narendra Modi cut short his speech at a rally in North 24 Parganas, Thakurnagar on Saturday after a stampede-like situation broke out at the venue leading to injuries to several persons.

Several women and children were injured, a senior police officer said.

While PM Modi was addressing the well-attended rally of the Matua community, hundreds of supporters who were standing outside the venue tried to barge into the inner ring of the rally ground, leading to commotion.

PM Modi tried to pacify the crowd by asking them to stay put in their places and stop from making efforts to come on the front side of the inner ring.

However, his pleas went unheard as supporters started throwing chairs inside the no-man zone in front of the stage to make space for others to stand in the inner ring, which was earmarked for women supporters.

Following the commotion, PM Modi abruptly cut short his speech, saying he has another rally to attend and decided to leave the location.

Several women and children fainted during the stampede-like situation and were also rushed to the hospital for primary treatment, the officer said.

The incident brought back memories of PM Modi's July 16 rally last year at West Midnapore district when a make-shift stage collapsed leading to injuries to several persons.

Tags: pm modi, rally, north 24 parganas, matua community, 2019 general elections
Location: India, West Bengal

