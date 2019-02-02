Saturday, Feb 02, 2019 | Last Update : 05:08 PM IST

India, Politics

‘Rahul Gandhi should clear his stand on Ayodhya’: Amit Shah

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Feb 2, 2019, 3:46 pm IST
Updated : Feb 2, 2019, 4:33 pm IST

Amit Shah was speaking at Trishakti Sammelan of BJP booth-level workers at Parade Ground in Dehradun.

‘Those who never made eye-to-eye contact, never greeted one another, such Bua-Bhateeja (aunt-nephew) have come on the same forum. This tells how powerful we are,’ BJP president Amit Shah said, targeting the SP-BSP alliance. (Photo: ANI)
 ‘Those who never made eye-to-eye contact, never greeted one another, such Bua-Bhateeja (aunt-nephew) have come on the same forum. This tells how powerful we are,’ BJP president Amit Shah said, targeting the SP-BSP alliance. (Photo: ANI)

Dehradun: Responding to opposition’s harsh criticism of the interim budget, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah on Saturday said the schemes rolled out “for the benefit of the farmers, workers and middle class” have left the rivals “nervous”.  

“When Piyush Goyal presented the budget on Friday, those who had been speaking in josh were nervous listening to the announcements. I could not understand why their faces were dull. Why could not they smile,” Amit Shah said addressing a rally of party workers in Dehradun.

Speaking about the budget, he said that this new budget is going to positively affect 12 crore farmers in the country, and mentioned that “This was an occasion to praise the budget but they (opposition) couldn’t do it.”

This was in response to the Congress president Rahul Gandhi criticizing the PM Kisan scheme as useless and that Rs 17 per day for hardworking farmers is no less than an insult to the farmers. The scheme provides Rs 6000 as annual cash support to the farmers directly.

Speaking at the Trishakti Sammelan of the BJP booth-level workers at Parade Ground in Dehradun, Shah also targeted the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati and Samajawadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav over their alliance in Uttar Pradesh for the Lok Sabha elections this year saying, “Those who never made eye-to-eye contact, never greeted one another, such Bua-Bhateeja (aunt-nephew) have come on the same forum. This tells how powerful we are. They had to be united because of us.”

The BJP president raised the issue of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya with a challenge to Rahul Gandhi asking him to “clear his stand” on the matter. The Congress has accused the BJP of using the Ayodhya issue, which is pending before the Supreme Court, for pure political gains.

 

 

“Rahul Gandhi should clear his stand on Ayodhya. I can say without doubt that Ram Mandir will be built there,” said Shah.

Amit Shah was on a short visit of the hill state that has five Lok Sabha seats. The BJP hopes to retain the state’s support for the elections.

Tags: 2019 general elections, amit shah, rahul gandhi, interim budget
Location: India, Uttarakhand, Dehradun

Latest From India

Gautam Khaitan has been alleged to have been operating and holding a number of foreign accounts illegally and thereby possessing black money and stash assets, according to officials. (Photo: PTI | File)

AgustaWestland case: Delhi court extends ED custody of lawyer Khaitan by 6 days

Goa Minister Vijai Sardesai accused the Congress of twisting his statements to hurt religious sentiments. (Photo: PTI/File)

Goa Minister, slammed for comparing Manohar Parrikar to Jesus, hits back

Modi said, 'Those who did not even see each other four years ago assembled in Kolkata… They are abusing me because I am working against corruption.' (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Another name change? Modi says TMC is now Trinamool Tolabazi Tax

Abdul Matin was trained along with Nasirullah, a JMB terrorist, who is also an accused in the 2014 Khagragarh blast in Bardhman. (Photo: ANI)

Terror suspect Abdul Matin arrested in Mallapuram, to be produced in court today

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

While others tease, Huawei confirms folding phone for 2019

2

'Fiji Water girl' now serves a lawsuit to Fiji Water Co

3

'Yakshi' the iconic nude woman statue in Kerala to get facelift

4

Bid goodbye to your iPhone 6S this year

5

‘Vampire killer’ who cut up friend’s body, drank blood found faking as doctor

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more
ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham