Saturday, Feb 02, 2019 | Last Update : 08:58 PM IST

India, Politics

BJP takes exception to Naidu's outbursts, calls him 'assembly rowdy'

PTI
Published : Feb 2, 2019, 7:03 pm IST
Updated : Feb 2, 2019, 7:04 pm IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party is planning a privilege motion against Naidu, BJP spokesperson G V L Narasimha Rao added.

Chandrababu Naidu, who snapped ties with the NDA last year, has been highly critical of the BJP-led government over various issues, particularly for not accepting the demand of special category status to the state. (Photo: PTI)
 Chandrababu Naidu, who snapped ties with the NDA last year, has been highly critical of the BJP-led government over various issues, particularly for not accepting the demand of special category status to the state. (Photo: PTI)

Amaravati: A day after Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu lashed out at a BJP legislator in the assembly, the saffron party on Saturday called him an "assembly rowdy" and alleged that he was in "deep frustration".

 

 

The Bharatiya Janata Party is planning a privilege motion against Naidu, Rao added. "Chandrababu Naidu's behaviour in the assembly reveals that his madness has reached peaks. He is in such deep frustration that he behaved like a 'assembly rowdy'," Rao alleged.

Naidu had strongly criticised BJP's floor leader, P Vishnu Kumar Raju, in the assembly on Friday when the latter tried to defend the Centre after the chief minister accused the Narendra Modi government of discriminating against south India in allotment of cabinet berths.

"You have no right to be an elected (people's) representative. Are you doing tamasha? What do you think of yourself? What can you people do? Put me in jail? Don't we have anguish?" Naidu had asked Raju.

When Raju sought to protest, Naidu had asked the BJP MLA to "go to Delhi and raise your objection."

"Who wants your objection? We will not leave you till justice is done (to the state)," the Telugu Desam Party chief had said.

Naidu, who snapped ties with the National Democratic Alliance last year, has been highly critical of the BJP-led government over various issues, particularly for not accepting the demand of special category status to the state.

Tags: chandrababu naidu, tdp, pm modi, bjp
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Amaravati

Latest From India

‘In true fascist style, he (PM Modi) is trying to encircle everyone with agencies…The Union government will last for a month at the most,’ said Mamata Banerjee. (Photo: PTI)

Modi not mentally prepared to go out of power: Mamata Banerjee

On January 1 last year, violence had erupted during the 200th-anniversary celebrations of Bhima-Koregaon battle, leaving one dead and several injured. (Photo: ANI)

Bhima Koregaon case: Pune court orders release of Anand Teltumbde

‘We will not let him (Modi) succeed,’ West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said in response to PM Modi urging people to accept it. (Photo: Abhijit Mukherjee)

Will oppose Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, Centre will have to withdraw it: Mamata

RLSP chief said he and his colleagues sustained injuries during lathi-charge and accused Bihar CM Nitish Kumar of orchestrating it. (Photo: ANI)

RLSP chief Kushwaha injured in police lathi-charge, blames CM Nitish

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

While others tease, Huawei confirms folding phone for 2019

2

'Fiji Water girl' now serves a lawsuit to Fiji Water Co

3

'Yakshi' the iconic nude woman statue in Kerala to get facelift

4

Bid goodbye to your iPhone 6S this year

5

‘Vampire killer’ who cut up friend’s body, drank blood found faking as doctor

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more
ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham