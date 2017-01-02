Samajwadi Party battle over symbol reaches Election Commission

Ram Gopal Yadav announced at the emergency convention that the EC was being immediately informed of the election of Akhilesh Yadav.

SP workers celebrate after UP CM Akhilesh Yadav was elected as the party’s national president at a convention called by his loyalists in Lucknow. (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: The ongoing battle in Samajwadi Party that climaxed on Sunday with chief minister Akhilesh Yadav becoming national president after deposing his father Mulayam Singh Yadav is now all set to go on to the next level.

Both the factions are now preparing to take their battle to the Election Commission to establish themselves as the ‘real Samajwadi Party’ leaders and retain the party symbol, which is the cycle.

Prof. Ram Gopal Yadav announced at the emergency convention that the EC was being immediately informed of the election of Mr Akhilesh Yadav as the new party president and the powers the national convention had vested in him.

Senior SP leader Ambica Chaudhary, meanwhile, said the convention was already illegal since the party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav had issued a letter declaring it null and void much before the event began.

Constitutional experts in Lucknow said that if the battle reached the Election Commission, the dispute could lead to seizure of the election symbol till the matter is resolved.

“Both sides are going to lose if the symbol is seized. It is clear that Mr Mulayam Singh Yadav was aware of the plans when he declared the convention as illegal on Sunday morning. The idea obviously was to prepare the ground for further action,” said a retired judge, who did not wish to be named.