UP: 'Not afraid of Mayawati', BSP MP attends SP meet, calls them 'bhai'

Published : Nov 1, 2019, 5:52 pm IST
Defying his party's supremo, the BSP MP arrived at a function organised by the SP.

Jaunpur: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Shyam Singh Yadav shocked everyone on Thursday when he walked into ex-ally Samajwadi Party's meeting and addressed party leaders as 'bhai' (brother).

Yadav's act is likely to give a jolt to BSP president Mayawati, who called off the alliance with SP after the general elections this year. Both the parties had fought the 2019 Lok Sabha elections together, but after the debacle, Mayawati accused Akhilesh Yadav-led SP of not helping her candidates.

Defying his party's supremo, the BSP MP arrived at a function organised by the SP and said they (party members) had worked hard for his victory in the general elections, IANS reported. he also called the SP leaders his 'bhai'.

Yadav had won the Jaunpur Lok Sabha constituency. At the event -- to celebrate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel -- Yadav said he was not "afraid of anyone" and would keep attending SP meetings and functions.

Yadav was warmly welcomed at the gathering.

In September, BSP faced a major setback when all six legislators in Rajasthan joined the Congress.

