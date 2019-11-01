Friday, Nov 01, 2019 | Last Update : 11:21 AM IST

India, Politics

‘No talks on govt formation, CM will be from Shiv Sena,’ says Sanjay Raut

PTI
Published : Nov 1, 2019, 10:39 am IST
Updated : Nov 1, 2019, 10:39 am IST

'No ultimatum to the BJP (on government formation). They are big people,' the Rajya Sabha MP said.

People have given mandate to form government on the basis of "50:50 formula" that was reached in front of the people of Maharashtra, Raut said. (Photo: File)
 People have given mandate to form government on the basis of "50:50 formula" that was reached in front of the people of Maharashtra, Raut said. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Maharashtra will have chief minister from Shiv Sena, senior party leader Sanjay Raut said on Friday amid standoff with ally BJP over sharing the top post.

Talking to reporters here, he said there had been no talks yet between the BJP and the Sena on government formation. The Maharashtra chief minister will be from the Shiv Sena, he asserted.

"No ultimatum to the BJP (on government formation). They are big people," the Rajya Sabha MP said. If the Sena decides, it can get the required numbers to form a stable government in Maharashtra, he said. People have given mandate to form government on the basis of "50:50 formula" that was reached in front of the people of Maharashtra, Raut said.

In the just-held state polls, the BJP won 105 seats, while the Sena got 56 in the 288-member assembly. The Uddhav Thackeray-led party is demanding the post of Chief Minister for 2.5 years and 50:50 division of portfolios. Both these demands have been rejected by the BJP which has insisted that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will continue to hold the post for the next five years.

Tags: maharashtra assembly elections 2019, shiv sena, bjp, devendra fadnavis
Location: India, Maharashtra

Latest From India

Rukhsana Begum has alleged that her husband Mustafa and in-laws demanded dowry and in the lieu harassed her. Begum married Mustafa on June 27, 2019. (Photo: File)

Hyderabad man gives triple talaq to wife for having crooked teeth

Merkel was received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on her arrival at Rashtrapati Bhawan. (Photo: Twitter)

'Germany, India linked by very close ties': Merkel at Rashtrapati Bhawan

At 8.30 am, the capital's overall air quality index stood at 459. It was 410 at 8 pm on Thursday. (Photo: File)

Delhi’s air quality dips overnight, breaches ‘severe+’ mark

The meeting is scheduled to take place today morning. (Photo: File)

Senior Maharashtra Congress leaders to meet Sonia Gandhi today

MOST POPULAR

1

Toyota's tiny BEV is coming to India

2

Point no 1: Priyanka explains why BJP's tribute to Sardar Patel makes her happy

3

The smallest Pulsar punches the hardest with 40,000 sales in 2 months

4

India-bound 2020 Honda Jazz revealed at Tokyo Motor Show

5

Asus Zenbook Duo UX481 review: An artist’s almost perfect dream

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

On Thursday, Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh launched their upcoming film, Marjaavaan's trailer in Mumbai. The actors made a stylish appearance at the launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Marjaavaan: Riteish, Sidharth, Rakul & Tara make stylish appearance at launch

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham