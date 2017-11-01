The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Nov 01, 2017 | Last Update : 02:17 AM IST

India, Politics

Veteran leader Dhumal is BJP’s CM pick for Himachal Pradesh

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Nov 1, 2017, 1:17 am IST
Updated : Nov 1, 2017, 1:28 am IST

PK Dhumal is just 2 years short of the party’s unofficial age bar, 75.

Prem Kumar Dhumal
 Prem Kumar Dhumal

New Delhi: With just nine days left for polling to take place in Himachal Pradesh, BJP president Amit Shah on Tuesday announced that 73-year-old veteran leader Professor P.K. Dhumal will be the party’s chief ministerial candidate in the hill state.

The name of Prof. Dhumal, who is just two years short of the party’s unofficial age bar, was announced by Mr Shah at an election rally in the state where the Virbhadra Singh-led Congress government is facing massive anti-incumbency sentiment.

A former CM and a Thakur, Prof. Dhumal is contesting from a new Assembly constituency, Sujanpur, this time.

Sujanpur and its adjoining seats, including Kangra, Hamirpur and Mandi, have a significant Thakur population. Thakurs, who constitute about 35 per cent of the population, are the largest caste group in Himachal, followed by Dalits (25 per cent), Brahmins (15 per cent) and OBCs (12 per cent).

Himachal Pradesh’s 68 Assembly seats go to polls on November 9.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who shares an excellent rapport with Prof. Dhumal, tweeted, “Dhumal Ji is among our senior-most leaders with rich administrative experience in Himachal. He will once again make a wonderful CM... BJP’s focus is politics of development. We want to make Himachal corruption-free and initiate record development initiatives in the state.”

Ever since the BJP released its list of candidates, there’s been speculation about the party’s CM candidate with the names of several leaders, including that of Union minister J.P. Nadda, doing the rounds. The state unit was also abuzz that the party leadership would consider, among other things, its unofficial age bar of 75 years while naming a CM candidate.

Sources disclosed that one of the major reasons why the BJP was postponing naming its chief ministerial candidate was the fact that its state unit is infested with factionalism. A senior party leader said that with just nine days remaining for the state to go to polls, the Central leadership has given no time to dissenting voices to generate confusion among the cadres.

Sources disclosed that the party’s Central leadership, including the PM, asked Prof. Dhumal to contest from Sujanpur and not from his traditional seat, Hamirpur, after taking the caste combination into consideration.

Most of the candidates fielded by the BJP are considered to be close to Prof. Dhumal. The state poll results will be declared on December 18. Both the BJP and the Congress have been ruling the state alternately for close to three decades.

Tags: amit shah, himachal pradesh assembly election, pk dhumal
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Secret behind symbol of Deathly Hallows revealed by author

2

National Boxing Championships: Manoj Kumar clinches gold, Shiva Thapa stunned

3

India tops list of new TB cases in 2016: WHO

4

Bizarre video of women worshipping a dustbin outside Bihar temple goes viral!

5

Attraction to partners based on how parents look, says new study

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham