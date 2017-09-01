Union Cabinet rejig, new ministers to be sworn in on Sunday

The Cabinet reshuffle, the third since Modi took over as the PM in May 2014, will be held at 10 am on Sunday.

New Delhi: Cabinet reshuffle and expansion will be held at 10 am on Sunday ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Xiamen, China, for the BRICS summit.

"A process has been set in motion for the swearing-in ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan around 10 am on Sunday," a government official told PTI.

The newly inducted ministers will be sworn in on the same day, ANI reported.

A reshuffle in the cabinet has been due for months now. Two key ministries opened up after M Venkaiah Naidu was named Vice President. The environment ministry was reassigned to Harsh Vardhan as an additional charge after the death of minister Anil Dave.