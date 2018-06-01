The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Jun 01, 2018 | Last Update : 04:37 PM IST

India, Politics

Yogi Adityanath slammed by his own MLA after BJP's Kairana loss

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 1, 2018, 3:01 pm IST
Updated : Jun 1, 2018, 3:01 pm IST

Poem by BJP MLA implied that priest-politician came to power riding on PM Modi's appeal but frittered away massive public mandate in UP.

Since Yogi Adityanath took charge as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh in 2017, BJP has lost four major bypolls, including Gorakhpur and Phulpur. (Photo: File/PTI)
 Since Yogi Adityanath took charge as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh in 2017, BJP has lost four major bypolls, including Gorakhpur and Phulpur. (Photo: File/PTI)

Lucknow: The defeat of BJP in the recently concluded bypoll in Uttar Pradesh has invited criticism from its own lawmakers. Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, has been openly criticised by his own party after it lost in two bypolls on Thursday.  

BJP MLA from the Hardoi district Shyam Prakash has named Yogi Adityanath in a satirical poem, posted on Facebook, in which he implies that the priest-politician came to power riding on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal but frittered away a massive public mandate in Uttar Pradesh last year.

"It is my opinion. Corruption is on the rise and that is the only reason...People are working with their own mind. The Chief Minister should work harder and look into this. They must, otherwise it won't work," Shyam Prakash said today, defending his outburst on Facebook.

Since Yogi Adityanath took charge as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh in 2017, BJP has lost four major bypolls, including Gorakhpur and Phulpur, the strongholds of the Chief Minister and his deputy Keshav Prasad Maurya.

(Facebook | Screengrab | Shyam Prakash)(Facebook | Screengrab | Shyam Prakash)

On Thursday, BJP lost the Kairana parliamentary seat to a candidate backed by opposition parties. It also lost the Noorpur Assembly constituency to the Samajwadi Party.

Kairana has come to represent the opposition making inroads towards a power tussle against BJP ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

The defeat is seen to dent the image of Yogi Adityanath, who has been fielded by the BJP as a star campaigner even in elections outside Uttar Pradesh.

For the first time, a party leader has publicly declared that Yogi Adityanath should take the responsibility for the defeat.

In his Facebook poetry, he alleges "misgovernance" and says, "The train seems to have derailed, officer-raj has completely failed..."

Tags: yogi adityanath, kairana bypolls, shyam prakash, narendra modi, bjp
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

MOST POPULAR

1

Here are 3 ways human civilisation could go extinct

2

Woman born without vagina becomes first in world to have one made out of fish skin

3

Shameful we didn't know about the struggle of Sandeep Singh: Diljit Dosanjh

4

Hunter who killed wild buffalo is gored to death by another member of herd

5

Is Priyanka Chopra dating Nick Jonas? Twitter loses it after hearing so!

more

Editors' Picks

Salman Khan with Zaheer Iqbal. (Photo: Twitter)

Salman Khan turns godfather again, launches Zaheer Iqbal; know more

Katrina Kaif at the IPL closing ceremony 2018. (Photo: Instagram)

Watch: Kamli Katrina does Swag Se Swagat with her dance at IPL closing ceremony

Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor at GQ Awards. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Watch: Did Deepika just invite Anil Kapoor for her and Ranveer’s wedding?

A still from Phir Hera Pheri

Hera Pheri 3 is on, and it’s expected to be Total Dhamaal with Akshay, Suniel, Paresh

Suhana Khan before her birthday. (Photo: Twitter)

Happy birthday Suhana Khan: Why she's best friend material and actor Bollywood needs

more

ALSO FROMLife

The horses are known as the Dülmen pony - a prized breed and also Europe's last remaining wild horses. Only once a year they have direct contact with humans when the young stallions are caught from the flock, that was first mentioned in chronicles 700 years ago. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Europe's last remaining wild horses

In a tiny Cairo workshop, Mohamed Fawzi Bakkar designs and builds marionettes from scratch, hoping to revive a traditional art. (Photos: AP)

Marionette maker from Egypt on a quest to revive dying art form

The Monastery of Fitero is a Cistercian monastery located at Fitero, Navarre, Spain, on the banks of the Alhama River. (Photos: AP)

Devotees dress up to participate in the Fitero pilgrimage honouring Virgin Mary

From wild horses in Australia to lions licking ice in Pakistan and one-horned rhinos in India, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

The River Ganges is considered to be the most sacred and holiest of rivers for Hindus. (Photos: AP/ PTI)

Hindus worship the mighty Ganga across India

The four-day festival, the dates of which change slightly each year, is a popular attraction for both tourists and locals - many of whom take the opportunity to dig for shell fish and collect seaweed. (Photo: AFP)

Thousands attend Jindo Sea Parting festival in South Korea

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham