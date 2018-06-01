The Asian Age | News



K'taka ministry to be expanded on June 6, Cong, JD(S) to fight 2019 polls as one

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 1, 2018, 7:11 pm IST
Updated : Jun 1, 2018, 7:17 pm IST

Congress gets 22 ministries while Finance and Excise, PWD, Education,Tourism and Transport among the 12 ministries allocated to JD(S).

Congress and Janata Dal Secular or JD(S) announced the cabinet expansion and portfolio allocation for their coalition government in Karnataka on Friday. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 Congress and Janata Dal Secular or JD(S) announced the cabinet expansion and portfolio allocation for their coalition government in Karnataka on Friday. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Bengaluru: Congress and Janata Dal Secular (JD(S)) announced the cabinet expansion and portfolio allocation for their coalition government in Karnataka on Friday, with an unambiguous reiteration that H D Kumaraswamy will be the chief minister for the full term and the two parties will contest the 2019 Lok Sabha elections together.

The crucial Finance portfolio was given to the JD(S) while the Congress settled for the Home and Bengaluru city department. 

KC Venugopal of the Congress said, "We (Congress-JDS) have come to a conclusion regarding cabinet expansion and portfolio allocation. JD(S) will be holding the finance portfolio. Everything is settled."

Apart from the key portfolio allocation, the two parties have also formed a coordinating and monitoring committee. They plan to meet at least once every month to iron out differences that may crop up during the term. The committee will also clear every appointment to statutory boards and organisations.

The Congress will hold a total of 22 ministries including Health, Housing, Agriculture, Law and Parliamentary Affairs. 

In comparison to the Congress, JD(S) will be in charge of 12 ministries which include Finance and Excise, PWD, Education, Tourism and Transport among others. 

Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy said that the official ministry expansion will take place on Wednesday, June 6. 

