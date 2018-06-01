The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Jun 01, 2018 | Last Update : 08:00 AM IST

India, Politics

Clear signal as Jats, Muslims join forces

THE ASIAN AGE. | SREEPARNA CHAKRABARTY
Published : Jun 1, 2018, 2:02 am IST
Updated : Jun 1, 2018, 6:27 am IST

Like in Gorakhpur and Phulpur, the victory for the Opposition candidate in Kairana was also a decisive one with a sizeable margin.

Jayant Chaudhary, RLD leader
 Jayant Chaudhary, RLD leader

New Delhi: It was ultimately the win of “Ganna” over “Jinnah” in Kairana! The crucial bypoll results close on the heels of Gorakhpur and Phulpur not merely indicated that a united Opposition could emerge as a major hurdle for the saffron juggernaut, but the coming together of Jats and Muslims after the Muzffarnagar riots sent out a signal that the electorate was in a mood to reject attempts to polarise votes along communal lines.

Things were also not looking up for Nitish Kumar in Bihar as the JD(U) lost the Jokihat Assembly bypoll to Lalu Yadav’s RJD. Though the results of the bypolls in four parliamentary and 10 Assembly seats were announced on Thursday, the Kairana verdict remained the centre of attention as it was a lab test for the combined Opposition in a given state or a given constituency versus BJP on the other side. Faced with a formidable Opposition in the combination of the BSP, SP and RLD, the BJP pulled out all stops, including the infamous invocation of Jinnah by Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, which was countered ably by RLD leader Jayant Chowdhary, who said: “Ganna (sugarcane) mattered in the sugar belt of western UP, not Jinnah”.

Like in Gorakhpur and Phulpur, the victory for the Opposition candidate in Kairana was also a decisive one with a sizeable margin. The BJP had won the Kairana parliamentary seat by a margin of 2.4 lakhs in 2014.

Kairana was also the epicentre of the “Hindu exodus” theory.

It might be recalled that the key to BJP wins in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls as well as the 2017 Assembly polls had been the Jats, who backed the party to the core.

Thus the coming together of Jats and Muslims in Kairana spells doom for the Bharatiya Janata Party as it shows that the politics of polarisation might not work in the run-up to the 2019 general election.

A desperate BJP had even fielded Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who launched an expressway to campaign next door to Kairana, taking out a roadshow.

Meanwhile, after losing the Jokihat Assembly seat to the RJD, there were murmurs from the Nitish Kumar-led JD(U), which indicated all was not well as far as the NDA’s relationship with its allies was concerned.

JD(U) national spokesman K.C. Tyagi warned the BJP that the NDA coalition should be made more “cohesive” and that “concerns” raised over issues related to farmers and dalits, as well as the petroleum price rise, should be addressed properly.

Mr Tyagi said the biggest challenge for the Bharatiya Janata Party was in Uttar Pradesh, where two major regional parties — BSP and SP — have come together.

Tags: nitish kumar, jokihat byelection, jayant chaudhary, kairana bypoll

MOST POPULAR

1

Hunter who killed wild buffalo is gored to death by another member of herd

2

Is Priyanka Chopra dating Nick Jonas? Twitter loses it after hearing so!

3

Mass Fidelity Core: Puts a shame to speakers twice its size

4

Tesla hits parked California police vehicle; driver blames 'Autopilot'

5

Britain may get first saint in 400 years

more

Editors' Picks

Salman Khan with Zaheer Iqbal. (Photo: Twitter)

Salman Khan turns godfather again, launches Zaheer Iqbal; know more

Katrina Kaif at the IPL closing ceremony 2018. (Photo: Instagram)

Watch: Kamli Katrina does Swag Se Swagat with her dance at IPL closing ceremony

Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor at GQ Awards. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Watch: Did Deepika just invite Anil Kapoor for her and Ranveer’s wedding?

A still from Phir Hera Pheri

Hera Pheri 3 is on, and it’s expected to be Total Dhamaal with Akshay, Suniel, Paresh

Suhana Khan before her birthday. (Photo: Twitter)

Happy birthday Suhana Khan: Why she's best friend material and actor Bollywood needs

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor, along with Sonam Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Dia Mirza and others, was all smiles as they unveiled the trailer of ‘Sanju’ at an event on Wednesday.

Sanju trailer launch: Ranbir all smiles with Vicky, Sonam, Dia

The teams of ‘Veere Di Wedding’ and ‘Bhavesh Joshi’ were clicked during the promotions of their films in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

2 days to go: Veere Di Wedding, Bhavesh Joshi teams go out in full steam

Salman Khan launched his TV show ‘Dus Ka Dum’ at an event in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After nearly a decade, Salman Khan is back to show his Power of 10

Harshvardhan Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu were snapped on a bike ride in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

What’s cooking? Harshvardhan takes Taapsee out on a ride in Mumbai

Bollywood stars dazzled in their best outfits at an event held by a leading fashion magazine in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Deepika, Hrithik, Sidharth, others glam it up in their stylish best at event

It was a busy day on Thursday since Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker, Shikha Talsania promoted 'Veere Di Wedding' in the morning and John Abraham held his movie 'Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran's press and celebrity screening by the night. (Bonus: Saif Ali Khan) (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Busy bees: John holds Parmanu screening, Kareena, VDW team promote film

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham